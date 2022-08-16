Sources: Longtime Trump Organization executive in talks to plead guilty to fraud.

Enlarge this image toggle signature John Mincillo/AP

NEW YORK. Allen Weisselberg, longtime CFO of the Trump Organization, is in talks to plead guilty to a large-scale fraud case, two people familiar with the case told NPR.

The move comes just days after New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Mercan denied a motion to dismiss the case and set a trial date for late October. Court records show that the Weisselberg hearing has just been added to the court schedule for Thursday.

While discussions are still ongoing, the deal could mean a relatively short prison sentence for Weisselberg in exchange for a guilty plea without a cooperation agreement with prosecutors, one of the sources said.

In July 2021, Weisselberg, along with two Trump entities, was indicted on multiple felony charges for an alleged 16-year tax avoidance scheme by compensating Weisselberg for tax-free benefits such as a luxury apartment, a Mercedes-Benz, and tuition fees at private school. his grandchildren. The scheme, Attorney Cary Dunn said at the time, “was orchestrated by senior executives who benefited financially for themselves and the company by receiving covert pay increases at the expense of state and federal taxpayers.”

The case was widely seen as a prelude to a larger case against Donald Trump, who was facing criminal charges for lying about the value of his property in order to defraud taxpayers and investors. But earlier this year, following the election of new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the grand jury investigation into Trump was suspended. Bragg said in April that the criminal investigation into Trump and the Trump organization was “ongoing.”

A separate civil investigation into the Trump company by New York State Attorney General Letitia James is still ongoing, and just last week, her office accepted Trump’s testimony in which he invoked the Fifth Amendment hundreds of times.

Even if the Weisselberg case is resolved on Thursday, the district attorney’s criminal case against Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corp. will remain under consideration. The judge also denied motions to dismiss these cases. If found guilty, legal entities may face fines or tax arrears, but no one will have to serve a prison sentence.