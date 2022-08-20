Souness’s careless comments meant that his point of view was lost in translation.

One of the most reliable features of modern life is that any piece of news, no matter how banal, must generate an instant and violently polarized public outcry.

In its simplest form, this boils down to the standard opposition of a snowflake and a ham. These are already familiar, comforting categories. The snowflake is sickly clean, but at the same time fragile, wet, melting and cold. The ham is purple-purple, stubborn, salty and thick with cartilage. Both come with their separate areas of concern, left and right, old and young, rage-angry and rage-rage.

This can lead to confusion when the position is less certain, when useless things like nuance, balance, or empathy get in the way. And what about those of us who sit miserably in the middle, displaying only the most despicable features of both extremes? What to do if you are old, but at the same time fragile? What if you’re weak, fey, annoying but also fat-headed, red-faced and stubborn?

What if that leaves you a kind of hybrid, snowy ham, ham, lost in the pink-salt mud of no man’s land? Which camp to follow, what views to adhere to?

It is uncomfortable to be in a world of complete certainty. And it was again over the weekend in Graeme Souness’s commentary on Sky Sports after Chelsea vs Spurs, that weird interlude where all of a sudden Souness was talking about the men’s game, men playing men, about getting our game back; things that, while he was saying it, made you want to reach up to the screen and put your hand on his chiseled, gray cheeks to feel the iconic abrasion of Souness’ mustache and say, “No, Graham, that’s not it.” .

It’s not that incredibly ill-conceived hill that you have to be prepared to die on. Even if you seem to be incredibly passionate about the basic idea of ​​death on the hill.

I don’t know what Souness was trying to express. I’m biased against him because I admired him as a football player (for those who weren’t there: he was a truly top-notch central midfielder) and I find him watchable and very funny as a TV pundit.

Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel argue after Sunday’s match between Chelsea and Tottenham. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

What does he look like curled up in the corner of your screen? Like a disappointed lion. It’s like he’d fight you over the last chilled triangle of primrose cheese at a breakfast buffet at a roadside hotel. And this is his key quality, muscular puritanism, adherence to the old Saxon poetic tropes of the warrior creed, people who say something and then do something, where every football match is, in a sense, the Battle of Maldon.

It requires something to protest against. This has led him to some strange places as a result, not least his misguided preoccupation with Paul Pogba, who is tall but also skilled rather than physically dominant and therefore very difficult to understand.

And yet, despite all that, I really don’t think Souness was trying to say that women shouldn’t play football, or that women’s football is worse. Even if it was, in its most basic form, literally a man saying that women’s football is worse.

I think he was trying to express, albeit badly, his enthusiasm for letting the game flow, his craving for extreme fitness, and his obvious nostalgia for the world of his youth, a place where Wulfstan has always been the noblest and bravest of all. warriors still protecting the bridge from the Vikings.

He used the wrong words and did it very casually. If he had said “these are not kids under 11” or “this is not badminton” it would be fine, the same remark was made without senselessly alienating many of his viewers. It might have been all right if he hadn’t refused to back down and admit that he had used the wrong words, but then his entire self-esteem, the Sounessness of Souness, is built on not backing down. And yes, that’s the extended benefit of doubt. But there is a strange honesty in these simple military values. I just can’t believe Souness wouldn’t enjoy watching women beat the crap out of each other this hard.

So, here’s what then. Man is angry, inaccurately, at heaven. This is the oldest of the stories. But there is another element here as well. The point is that Souness did touch on an interesting subject, whether intentionally or not, something that the sport will no doubt uncover more coherently in the next few years.