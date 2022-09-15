New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A procession of cars carrying senior royals to Westminster made its way through the packed streets of London, echoing through the Mall in London. Not because of the festive splendor that London is famous for the world over, Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Two women sitting in a car together – who would have thought this would be a great idea, given their history and all that has gone before?

Sophie, looking immaculate as always, wore a black long-sleeved belted midi dress for the occasion, following the royal tradition of dressing solemnly during times of mourning. The princess accessorized minimally with a cross silver necklace and a black hat.

In a ceremony at Westminster Hall, Countess of Wessex Queen Elizabeth II was joined by her husband and other members of the royal family, including Kate, Princess of Wales, Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Beatrice. But all eyes are on the car in which former cable TV actress Meghan Markle sits, in a reflective light of the family she claims treated her so badly during her short tenure.

Queen Elizabeth II It has been a great comfort to Sophie over the years. She and the now queen consort are the only non-blood relatives at Balmoral after the monarch’s death – with Sophie previously described as Elizabeth II’s “second daughter”. The two also shared a passion for military history and could be found delving into documents in the Royal Archives at Windsor for hours and discussing their findings over afternoon tea and jam sandwiches – such a close bond.

The same can’t be said for Meghan, as she hasn’t been given enough time to form any bond. Meghan was welcomed with open arms by the monarch, who broke many rules to make Markle feel special and welcome. And, of course, Meghan was able to use this point in infamous interviews with all levels of the media to explain how unloved the family seemed, from no one offering her style or royal tips to even the words “God save the Queen.”

After dropping that bombshell interview with Oprah, while also taking the situation with Meghan lightly, it’s a known fact that Sophie has little time for the former actress now.

When asked about the interview while speaking to a UK tabloid, Sophie – a former PR pro – said, “Oprah who?” She looks like a chat show queen with whatever energy she has Oprah Winfrey has

But now after being swiped on the sidelines at the Sussexes’ last public appearance and realizing the deep pain Meghan and Harry have heaped on the Queen, Sophie can’t even bring herself to look at her, such is the feeling at that fateful event. .

Return to this image. I’m told Meghan was almost giddy when she got the news she was going to be sharing the car with Sophie – after all, she thought she’d be driving with her husband. Prince Harry. But that all changed when he agreed to walk behind the late Queen’s coffin, causing Meghan to have a bit of a “moment”.

One can only imagine what her thoughts were. After all, Sophie knows more than most, having spent years in PR before her royal career, how demanding, distracted and downright self-centered queens of showbiz can be. But to say the car ride was like a ride on a roller coaster at Coney Island would be an understatement.

No words are spoken, but Sophie’s choice to share the car with a relative appears to hurt her pride. royal family A lot. Is it any wonder Meghan clutched her husband Harry’s hand as he walked back into Westminster Hall?

While Sophie has remained tight-lipped about the incident with those in her inner circle, a source assures me that “I personally want to do it because I believe there’s going to be an issue.” Sophie’s training in PR puts her in a good position to deal with any issues thrown at them, but more interestingly, Meghan, is said to be “shaken” by the incident.

Granted, this is not the time to wallow, but Ms. Let’s not forget that Markle then, relentlessly, waltzed back to the family she trashed. On TV, she’s been reminding people she’s “ready to forgive” with a whimsical yet compelling interview with little-read Cut magazine last month.

What Meghan fails to realize is that she is together with her family, a family she clearly hates, and Sophie proves her devotion to the late Queen by sitting in a car with her husband who has achieved just that. Such a loss to our dear late Queen and her royal family – how proud she must have been of Sophie being that girl?

Finally, if Meghan stays there she may end up in the same car again for the funeral, as Harry may once again be called upon to provide another duty, leaving Meghan vulnerable and with the people who welcomed her and very alone. According to her, he treated her very badly.