Sophie Downey Rankings of players from the semi-finals

England (4-3-3)

Mary Earps Warning to stop Sophia Jacobsson as soon as possible. An amazing save to recapture Stina Blackstenius. 7

Lucy Bronze Fought pressure from Fridolina Rolfo. Second scorer for England. 6

Millie Bright Another big English rock performance from the back. Air strong. Bronze plating provided. 7

Leah Williamson Displays trademark calm demeanor. Worked with Bright to take the edge off the Swedish attack. 7

Rachel Daly Having recovered from the Spanish troubles to ensure a steady presence on the left. 7

Georgia Stanway An energetic presence in midfield and no fear of using the tackle. Opportunities arose ahead. 7

Kira Walsh Provided space to spray her passes around. The instigator of many attacks of the England team. 7

Beth Mead Sparkling. A thorn in the side of Hanna Glas. The composure in front of the gate knocked England out of the game. eight

Fran Kirby Magician of England at number 10. Vision and running have exhausted Sweden in everything. eight

Lauren Hemp The English speedster spent the whole evening finding a seat on the left. Somehow missed an open goal. 7

Ellen White The energy is exemplary, she ran after every ball. Chances add to her goal. 7

Subs: Alessia Russo (for whites 57) 7; Ella Tone (for Kirby 79) 6; Chloe Kelly (for Mid 86) 6; Jill Scott (for Stanway 86) 6; Alex Greenwood (for Daily 86) 6.

Sweden (4-3-3)

Hedwig Lindahl Not guilty in the top three of England. Should have gotten a stronger gauntlet to Kirby’s chip. 6

Amanda Ilestedt Concerned about the pace of hemp everywhere. Space left for use by the winger. 5

Linda Sembrant Made my second start of the campaign. Struggled to keep England’s supplies in the crate. 6

Magdalena Ericsson Engaged in a small fight with White, which seemed to unsettle her. So he didn’t recover. 6

Hanna Glas Switched to left back in Andersson’s absence. Failed to contain Mead. 5

Philippa Angeldal One of the most productive players in Sweden was silent. Barely hit the ball. 6

Kosovo Aslani The Swedish captain was their creative heart. Dropped out of the game in the second. 7

Kosovar Aslani was beaten 4-0 by England. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Natalie Bjorn Lucky to finish the game on the field. Avoided an early warning for a cynical foul. 5

Fridolina Rolfo The problem was the Swedes on the left in the first. Canceled after break. 7

Stina Blackstenius Threatened at break. Had a pace on Bronze. Denied by Earp’s brilliant save. 6

Sofia Jacobsson Her first appearance at Euro 2022 made an impression. Earps held back from the start. 7

Subs: Caroline Seger (for Angeldal 51) 6; Riding on Canerides (for Jacobsson 51) 6; Jonna Andersson (for Ilestedt 55) 6; Lina Hertig (for Blackstenius 76) 6; Hanna Bennison (For Sembrant 76) 6.