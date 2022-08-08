Soothing hearing balm for match lovers

YOUTUBE KILLED A RADIO STAR?

When it comes to football discussions, Twitter has long been a haven of reasoned, informed discussion and calm. Regardless of the topic of conversation days – taking a knee, the increasingly insidious modern geopolitical aspects of the game, or a puzzling philosophical conundrum about exactly when former Arsenal player Jackson Martinez might turn 29 case is not insane discussion.

This morning, BBC Radio 5 Live’s decision to remove its classified football results stirred up a hornet’s nest, with thousands of fans who had no idea it still existed, expressing their outrage that the service hadn’t listened to them since the advent of the smartphone anymore. will not be available for them to ignore. A staple of the 5:00 pm Saturday sports report for almost 75 years, classified scores were quietly shelved over the weekend without anyone noticing, but of course now their redundancy is noted, the crying, wailing and foaming at the mouth.

‘Let’s talk about OG’: BBC ignores classified football scores live on Radio 5 Read more

There are arguments for and against keeping this results service that has made Scottish TV presenter James Alexander Gordon is widely known and most recently introduced by Charlotte Green. While this is no longer necessary in the digital age, when live scores are readily available at the touch of a screen and match updates are automatically retrieved from the radio speakers on Saturday afternoons, this merrily trumpeting intro remained a soothing sonic balm for the match. fans returning to their cars after the final whistle of games in all four divisions across the UK. “With the addition of our coverage of the Premier League match at 5:30 p.m., Sports Report has been reduced to a shorter program,” the BBC said. “We would like to thank everyone who has been reading classified football scores on 5 Live over the years.”

Informative, completely innocuous, and running at just five minutes a week that could certainly be shaved off the hideous 606, Classified Results seems like an odd choice for a segment to end with extreme prejudice, and one can only imagine how many levels of BBC management this proposal must was to pass before it was stamped. In an age where YouTubers and Ticktockerz are increasingly getting their say on an increasingly dumb station, it seems unnecessarily petty to punish the dwindling numbers of old fans aged 25 and over who are still tuning in.

But, as we have already said, few people noticed how instantly recognizable “Yes, yes! Yes Yes! Yes Yes! Yes Yes! Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah! Yes-daaaaaaaa!” The intro music didn’t play two days ago and I only got upset when it became a hot topic on Twitter. Now excuse The Fiver as we go to listen to the rhythmic, sleep-inducing poetry of Shipping Forecast before some newly graduated graduate without a soul or a clipboard decides to give a shit about the beloved BBC institution as well.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“R.I.P. beautiful and profound sound poem about secret football scores in Sports Report. Now we’ve all lost at home.”

“Talk about OG..!! WTF”

Two poets, Ian Macmillan and Mark Lawrenson, react to classified news about football scores. We’ll let you guess who said what.

FIVE LETTERS

“I am taking a break from football for 6 weeks and going back to Benny McCarthy, Tom Huddlestone, Adrien Rabiot and maybe Marko Arnautovic at Old Trafford. Plus change.” – John Weldon

“Why does the name AFC Bournemouth allow Bournemouth to be first in alphabetical order? Presumably the “A” stands for “Athletic” (as in the original name of the football club “Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic”) with the possible alternative “Association”. Any of them will come after Arsenal in alphabetical order.” – Martin Burke (and no one else)

NEWS, BITS AND BEANS

It has been a real whirlwind for Premier League transfer stories, probably due to the fact that many teams have seen how much they need to improve over the weekend. Manchester United have agreed to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Everton are close to signing Wolverhampton captain Conor Cody on loan. However, Bruno Lage is hoping to boost morale at Molineux by signing Gonzalo Guedes from Valencia. It doesn’t end there as Fulham and West Ham have exchanged handshakes over Issa Diop’s £15million fee. Nottingham Forest thought they had found their man in Alex Moreno, but the Betis winger decided to shake his head at the last minute.

Oh. Photo: Daniele Badolato/Juventus/Getty Images

Speaking of Spanish full-backs, Cesar Azpilicueta was thinking of leaving for Barcelona before dedicating his future to Chelsea. Yes, there have been conversations [with Barcelona]— said the defender. “After the Club World Cup, where I became the only player to win every trophy, I felt it was time to come back. But then everything happened with this club. I wanted to stay committed to the club. I have never done anything against my club.”

Defender Adam Smith has signed a new contract with Bournemouth that will extend it until 2024, when he will complete a decade at the club. “Everyone knows how valuable he is to the club and his experience and leadership are second to none so I have no doubt he will continue to play a key role both on and off the pitch,” Bournemouth suit tweeted. .

