Buyers beware.

Golf legend Gary Player issued a statement on social media Monday warning fans that his son and former manager Mark Player was selling “numerous trophies and other pieces of memorabilia” belonging to him without his permission.

“I would like to bring to the public’s attention that my son and former manager Mark have put up for auction a number of trophies and other pieces of memorabilia that are part of my legacy,” the statement read.

“These items belong to me and I have taken action to recover them. I have not put any items up for sale — by auction or otherwise.”

It’s been a little more than a year since Wayne received the stunt player’s other son, who was taken by Mark Player Lifetime ban from Masters While serving as his father’s caddy at the tournament’s opening ceremony, honoring Lee Elder as the first black player to compete in the event – after apparently executing a marketing stunt.

“It’s wrong,” the player said At that time his son told him about the action. “I told Augusta, ‘Listen, a man has to serve his sentence. If he does something wrong, and you don’t want him to come back here again, stop him. That’s what you have to do.’

Advocate for the nine-time major winner Golf Digest said Mark was handed the items in question during his time as player manager.

“The auction house has removed the trophies from the online auction and is keeping them pending resolution of the dispute,” he told the outlet.