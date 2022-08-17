Someone Sends Aaron Rodgers A ‘Nicolas Cage’ Bust And It’s Displayed In Packers QB’s Locker

Aaron Rodgers met with reporters at Lambeau Field on Tuesday and had a new locker trinket to show off — a bust of actor Nicolas Cage. Because of course.

“It’s Nick Cage!” Rodgers announced when a reporter asked who the comparison was. “Someone sent me this without a message yesterday.”

It seems like a kind of trap.

Packers fans will no doubt remember that Rodgers showed up to training camp in July wearing an outfit that paid homage to one of Cage’s most iconic roles as the hero of “Con Air.”

Rodgers says the bust is very representative of Cage, as it appears in his new film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” in which the actor portrays himself. Reporters are less convinced.

