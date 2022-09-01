New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Now you really can have it all, if you’re willing to pay for it.

Swedish supercar builder Koenigsegg is using cutting-edge technology to give its customers a very old-fashioned driving experience.

The company is known for multi-million cars capable of reaching speeds in excess of 275 mph, but also excels in automotive innovation.

Its design is a hybrid car with modern internal combustion engines not using camshafts and a single-speed transmission.

Now it has a nine-speed gearbox that works like an automatic transmission or a six-speed manual with a clutch pedal, depending on your mood.

It’s similar to a so-called dual-clutch automatic transmission, which usually doesn’t have a clutch pedal and uses computers to shift up or down between gears almost instantly.

The Koenigseggs have seven clutches, but are not only quicker to shift, but can skip gears for even better response during sporty driving.

However, it is all set to debut a new model called the CC850 with six-speed gated manual shifter. Here’s how it works.

The car is also equipped with a clutch pedal that operates by wire and is not directly connected to the transmission.

Instead, it uses force feedback to give the driver the feel of properly engaging the clutch without the computer intervening.

You can still turn it off if you mess it up, but the idea is to make driving a more engaging experience, as many high-end supercars have removed manual transmissions from their lineups entirely to increase performance and meet efficiency regulations.

Another unique feature is that since the transmission has nine speeds to play with, the various modes have six different gear ratios that are optimized for street and track driving.

The CC850 is powered by a turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 rated at 1,169 hp when running on gasoline and 1,366 hp on E85.

The company hasn’t said how soon or fast it will be, but Founder Christian von Koenigsegg It’s called the TWMPAFMPC, an acronym for The World’s Most Powerful and Fastest Manual Production Car.

Pricing has been revealed, however, and the figure will likely last as long as that name, starting at around $3,600,000.