Someone has won a $1.34 billion Mega Millions prize. But they didn’t claim it.

Enlarge this image switch title Olivier Dulery/AFP via Getty Images

It’s been almost a month since the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery drew the winning numbers, but the lucky winner still ahead and take the prize.

While you might think the winner will be announced right away, lottery officials say it can take some time between the numbers being drawn and the winner coming out.

“For a prize of this magnitude, it usually takes a little longer for the winner to claim a prize, as they may want to seek professional, legal, and financial advice before claiming,” said Megan Powers, director of communications. illinois lottery, in NBC News.

“I’m sure they go through a range of emotions,” said Illinois Lottery director Harold Mays. earlier this month.

The winner has one year from the date of the draw to come forward

The one who won has time before he has to come forward. Because the winning ticket was purchased in Des Plaines, Illinois, the winner must follow Illinois State Lottery Rules.

Illinois Mega Millions winnings “must be claimed within one year of the draw date” so there’s no need to rush.

But if a winner is not announced by the end of next July, the money will be returned to the participating state lotteries where the tickets were originally purchased.

The $1.34 billion jackpot ticket win in July is considered a record. Second by size in Mega Millions history following a $1.54 billion prize won in October 2018. The largest total jackpot, $1.59 billion in January 2016, was split among three tickets.