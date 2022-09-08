Some Wyoming Republicans want to limit the Secretary of State after Trump’s election

Toggle caption J C. Hong/AP

Wyoming’s potential next secretary of state, a Trump-backed Republican who has committed perjury is called The 2020 election is rigged, raising concerns from many of his fellow GOP lawmakers.

Now those legislators aim to draft a bill to remove the secretary of state from overseeing elections.

State Representative Chuck Gray is the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Wyoming. he There is no opposition in the general election.

Although state officials — including outgoing Secretary of State Ed Buchanan — kept Wyoming’s elections safe, Gray campaigned on concerns about election integrity. During the primary, he told television stations KGWN and KCWY That he wants to ban ballot drop boxes and oversee other reforms.

“We need all paper ballots,” he said. “Some counties have done away with paper ballots, which I think is really wrong. And we need a hand audit.”

Gray also said during the campaign that he would get rid of secretaries of state who did not share his vision.

Gray’s proposals, along with his false belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, convinced the Judiciary Committee to act.

Republican state Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, who co-chairs the state’s election laws panel, told committee members he’s concerned Gray could screw up how Wyoming’s elections are run and wants to change things.

“We may be in a precarious position when it comes to election administration for the next four years,” Zwonitizer said. “And I, personally, would feel more confident and comfortable having an independent operating agency of government made up of all five statewide elected officials overseeing the Director of the Office of Elections.”

The committee approved his proposal by voice vote.

Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler said the proposal would remove all election operations from the office.

“Wyoming will eliminate the voter registration system, the campaign finance system, anything that has to do with filing candidates and filling out nomination papers for office,” Wheeler said. “So to be removed from this office, there’s a lot that goes with it.”

Republican state Sen. Brian Bonner voted against creating a new election agency because Gray was nominated to handle all aspects of the office. He added that since electoral reforms require the approval of the Legislative Assembly, MLAs are in control.

“I understand some of the concerns,” Bonner said. “I think Rep. Gray may have trouble keeping any promises he made during the campaign season. But we also need to accept the election results.”

Bonner admits he’s a little concerned that Gray might decide to get rid of some key personnel. One has already resigned over Gray’s comments, and the director of elections is looking for a new job.

Wheeler said that’s a real concern.

“I think you need to make sure you have employees who know that system inside and out — if there’s an error, know how to fix it quickly,” she said. “These are complex systems, they’re not things you buy off the shelf.”

Gray has not commented on the proposed legislation. The committee will discuss the issue further and consider the draft bill when it meets in October.