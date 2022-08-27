Some schools are getting creative to attract and retain teachers

Enlarge this image switch title Mint Images / Getty Images / RF Mint Images

Across the country, some teachers are choosing not to return to class this September. The pandemic did not create the problem of teacher burnout, but exacerbated an already difficult situation. Fed up with low wages, held back by political views invading the classroom, and shaken by the recent Uvalde shooting, many say they have reached their breaking point.

Teacher vacancies have left school districts across the US scrambling to find enough qualified teachers for the fall. In some areas, competition for teachers is fierce, and schools are finding creative ways to retain existing teachers and attract new talent.

Host Don Gonha talks to John Kuhn, superintendent of the Mineral Wells Independent School District in Texas, about the bold changes he’s made to keep teachers.

