Some records seized in Mar-a-Lago may be protected by client and attorney privilege.

Enlarge this image Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The team has completed a review of the material seized at Mar-a-Lago and has found that some of the material may contain attorney-client privilege, the Justice Department said in a statement Monday.

At the request of a federal judge, the team will file a public response over the weekend to former President Trump’s motion to appoint a “special master” to oversee materials seized from his residence.

The team is “in the process of following procedures … to resolve potential privilege disputes, if any,” the department said in a statement Monday. In tandem with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Department of Justice continues to sort and classify records. And, echoing what a spokesperson for the agency told NPR on Saturday, ODNI continues to assess how releasing these materials could jeopardize national security.

National security Materials taken from Mar-a-Lago will be assessed for possible threats to national security.

The development comes after a federal judge on Saturday said she was inclined to grant Trump’s request to appoint a special foreman to oversee the FBI’s search of more than a dozen boxes seized in Mar-a-Lago and ordered the Justice Department to prepare a “more detailed” list. items seized in Mar-a-Lago.

Lawyers for the government and Trump are due to appear in court on Thursday to discuss his request for a special master to check documents.