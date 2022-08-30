New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Hocus Pocus 2” is set to be released on September 30, in the fall, and viewers will see the return of the three Sanderson sisters, but unfortunately, some other key characters from the first film will not be returning. to repeat their roles.

The first film came out in 1993 and starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters. The three wizards will return for the second film.

Max and Allison, Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw, were played by Thora Birch as Max’s younger sister Danny, along with the other main characters in the 90s Halloween film. The small trio from the original “Hocus Pocus” did not participate in the sequel, but according to the film’s director Anne Fletcher, their absence was not for lack of trying, but because it was difficult to incorporate the characters into the new movie’s plot. .

“We wanted to weave in all the characters that the fans love, and when you sit back with all the ingredients and stories, how do we make this happen?” Fletcher told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s hard trying to get them to be a part of it, because we talked about it so hard. Even if they’re a cameo, you’re trying to stay on track with the story. People say, ‘They could be in the background!’ And do I really like it? Are you going to be satisfied with the main characters of the first movie in the background? You’re not going to be satisfied, you’re going to be angry.”

Besides the three Sanderson sisters, only one other actor reprized his role in “Hocus Pocus 2.” Doug Jones, who played Billy Butcherson in the first film, will reprise the role.

Laurie Bagby and Tobias Jelinek, who played high school bullies in the first film, will not reprise their roles, and although the infamous Thackery Binks from the first film was briefly featured in the “Hocus Pocus 2” trailer, Jason Marsden, who voices the cat, is also absent from the second film.

As part of the original cast is absent from “Hocus Pocus 2,” it leaves plenty of room for new characters. Kahmora Hall, Ginger Minz and Cornbread from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “The Snack” Jett are in the cast for the upcoming film, along with Sam Richardson, Tony Hale and Hannah Waddingham in the new film.

The plot of “Hocus Pocus 2” begins the same way as the first movie, but this time, it’s in Salem that a new group of teenagers, played by Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham and Whitney Peek, awaken the Sanderson Sisters. The film takes place 30 years after the original film.

A trailer for the new film was released in June, and “Hocus Pocus 2” will be available to stream on September 30 on Disney+.