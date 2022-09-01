New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the effects of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago this week.

Americans who took part in the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan took part in one of the most unique victories in US military history, but some 20 years later lament the way they helped start the conflict.

“There was no reason to leave Afghanistan…just as I don’t think there was any reason to leave Iraq at that time,” Perry Blackburn, founder of AFG Free and former commander of the 5th Special Forces during the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan. , told Fox News Digital.

Blackburn, one of the first veterans of America’s longest war, lamented how America’s military efforts in Afghanistan concluded, recalling the people America left behind when it left the country, and argued that American military might would have helped bring about generational change. in Afghanistan.

While the chaotic images of the US effort to pull itself out of the stalemate in Kabul a year ago are fresh memories for many, the picture in Afghanistan was not always so bleak.

The 2001 U.S. invasion of Afghanistan was one of the most unique victories in U.S. military history, coming just months after the September 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Using a small footprint of special operations forces and CIA operatives, US forces began working with friendly Afghan forces less than a month after the terrorist attacks and set out to destroy al-Qaeda and topple the Taliban government.

The mission was well suited for US Army special forces – known as Green Berets – who used their language skills and knowledge of local geopolitics to work with local populations and train local forces for combat operations.

Blackburn told Fox News Digital, “We flew under the cover of darkness … to do what we’re trained to do … to conduct unconventional warfare.” “We were able to bond with a warlord and begin training and conducting operations with friendly forces that were to be partnered with.”

Blackburn, a member of the famed “Horse Soldier” of the 5th Special Forces Group, who was the first on the ground, described the offensive phase of the war in Afghanistan as a resounding success.

“I think it was a tremendous success … an incredible success,” Blackburn said. “What this special forces group was able to do… has never been done in the history of warfare that I’ve seen.”

While Blackburn’s unit received the Hollywood treatment in 2018 with “12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers,” he noted that he and his comrades didn’t think much of the use of horses during the invasion. Adapting to environments and finding ways to achieve complex objectives is part of the special forces’ job description, something Blackburn believes the military’s elite group mastered during the early days of America’s longest war.

“I didn’t think the whole ‘horse soldier’ ​​thing was that big of a deal… that’s what we do. We adapt to the environment to get close to the enemy and defeat them,” Blackburn said. “The speed and lethality we have working with our Air Force partners is what allowed us to succeed so quickly.”

Retired Master Sergeant Keith Gamble, who was a member of the 5th Special Forces Group soldiers who made the initial push in Afghanistan, painted a similar story of the invasion’s success.

“It was really good … exactly what we train for as Special Forces soldiers,” Gamble told Fox News Digital.

The retired Green Beret recalled that he was in a classified class on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, covering how to deal with terrorists on airplanes. Three weeks later, he would be on the ground in Afghanistan, a mission he and his team were eager to carry out after the terrorist attacks.

“Those guys just had no idea what hit them,” Gamble said of the Taliban and al-Qaeda. “We basically dropped bombs every day for a month.… We fought every day and every time and then there was little resistance.”

Gamble said his small team kept a low profile and kept guessing where opposing forces would strike next. They traveled in the back of a van, while journalists covering the war tried to find where they were without much luck finding them.

U.S. forces and their Afghan partners quickly weakened al-Qaeda’s ability to operate and toppled the Taliban government in less than three months of the war effort, an achievement made all the more surprising by the small footprint of U.S. forces on the ground.

Taliban leadership and fighters began to flee into the mountains, mixing with the local population and taking refuge in neighboring Pakistan. They would eventually regroup and mount an insurgency that led to America’s longest military conflict.

U.S. involvement in that conflict ended abruptly last year, the first time the country’s military had a bad taste in its mouth after the specter of a U.S. withdrawal two decades ago.

“I think if we had stayed with a smaller footprint, we wouldn’t have the problems we have now,” Blackburn said. “We don’t have a question about leaving American citizens behind, what America’s ideals are when it comes to its citizens. We have shown the world that we are willing to betray our citizens.”

The former Green Beret believes that a smaller US military footprint could have helped keep the country safe, if not the generational change America has promised, at least to help secure the departure of American citizens and Afghan allies. who aided the American war effort.

Blackburn also expressed remorse for the loved ones of Americans who lost their lives in Afghanistan and wondered how they must have felt in the final days of the war.

“As a parent, I can’t imagine seeing what it looked like last August in Afghanistan when your son or daughter was killed there for a cause, you saw it happen,” Blackburn said. “To me, there is no other description than our government’s betrayal of the ideals of Americans and military combatants.”

Gamble, who returned to Afghanistan in 2018 and then again in 2020 as a contractor, said he saw warning signs that the Afghan military would collapse without U.S. support. He argued that the United States should have taken control of Bagram Air Base and gradually evacuated people from the country. However, he noted that closing the base and opting for rapid drawdown led to almost certain disaster.

“For the last 20 years, we’ve been working with a lot of people there, and they’re still there,” Gamble said. “They’re basically hiding for their lives right now because once the Taliban got hold of them… they died.

“I’m sad that we basically let them go,” he added. “We said we were going to help them and then we just bounced.”