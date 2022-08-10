type here...
Some Native Americans say that this place of pilgrims cannot become a museum of two cultures.

Wampanoag Mashpi Kerry Helme uses plant fiber to weave a basket while sitting around a campfire on November 15, 2018, at the Wampanoag Shelter at the Plymot Patuxet Museums in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Stephen Senn/AP

Stephen Senn/AP


Wampanoag Mashpi Kerry Helme uses plant fiber to weave a basket while sitting around a campfire on November 15, 2018, at the Wampanoag Shelter at the Plymot Patuxet Museums in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Stephen Senn/AP

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts. Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of the popular living history museum, which features colonial re-enactors depicting life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower.

Members of the state’s Wampanoag community and their supporters say the Plimoth Patuxet museums have not lived up to their promise to create a “museum of two cultures” that tells the story of the European and indigenous peoples who lived there in equal measure.

They say that ” Patuxet Historic House“The part of the open-air museum dedicated to the traditional life of the indigenous peoples is inadequately small, in need of renovation and staffed by workers who do not belong to the local tribes.

“We’re saying don’t patronize them, don’t work there,” said Camille Madison, a member of the Aquinna Wampanoag tribe at Martha’s Vineyard, who recently expressed her frustration on social media. “We don’t want to engage with them until they find a way to respect indigenous knowledge and experience.”

The concern comes just two years after the museum changed its name from Plimoth Plantation to Plimoth Patuxet as part of the annual celebration of the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower.

At the time, the museum said the “new, more balanced” moniker reflected the importance of an indigenous perspective to the institution’s 75-year-old educational mission.

“Patuxet” was a First Nations community near “Plymouth”, as the pilgrimage colony was known before it became present-day Plymouth. By the time the Mayflower arrived, it had been badly decimated by European disease, but one of its survivors, the Tisquantum, commonly known as Squanto, is known to have helped the English colonists survive their first winter.

“They changed the name, but they didn’t change the attitude,” said Paula Pieters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe who has worked at the museum for nearly 20 years, most recently as marketing director. “They did nothing to curry favor with the tribes. Every step they take is deaf.
Visitors walk through the 17th-Century English Village exhibit at the Plymot Patuxet Museums November 18, 2018 in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Stephen Senn/AP

Stephen Senn/AP


Visitors walk through the 17th-Century English Village exhibit at the Plymot Patuxet Museums November 18, 2018 in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Stephen Senn/AP

Museum spokesman Rob Klewin, in a statement emailed to The Associated Press, said the museum has expanded its outdoor Wampanoag exhibit, raised more than $2 million for a new Indigenous programs building, and has “several initiatives” to recruit and retain staff. from indigenous peoples. communities. He refused to elaborate.

The statement also mentions a couple of grants the museum has received to expand its educational programs for Native Americans. This included more than $160,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities to host a workshop for teachers this summer on how to incorporate indigenous voices into their history lessons.

The museum also noted that its new director of Algonquin Exhibitions and Interpretations is Aquinna Wampanoag, who serves on his tribe’s education committee.

Carol Pollard, whose late brother Anthony “Nanepashemet” Pollard played a key role in developing the museum’s programs for First Nations as the Wampanoag’s leading historian, was among those who were dismayed at the site’s condition.

Last week, large gaps were visible in the battered bark roof of the Great Wetu, or traditional Wampanoag dwelling, which is the center of the Indigenous Exhibition. Neither of the two museum interpreters was dressed in traditional tribal clothing. Meanwhile, in the Pilgrim Settlement section of the museum, the thatched roofs of the colonial houses had recently been renovated, with numerous reenactors loitering in detailed period costumes.

“I know my brother would be very disappointed,” said Pollard, who also worked as a gardener at the museum until last summer. “I guarantee you that people dressed in khakis and navy blue tops were not my brother’s dream.”

Former museum staff say the museum’s management ignored their proposals for years to modernize and expand the outdoor exhibition, which turns 50 next year.

This, combined with low pay and poor working conditions, led to the departure of many longtime Indigenous employees who turned the program into a must-attend attraction, showcasing authentic Indigenous agriculture, food preparation, canoe building and other cultural practices. they say.

“For more than a decade, the museum has been systematically dismantling the outdoor exhibit,” the Wampanoag Consulting Alliance, an indigenous group that includes Peters and other former museum employees, said in a statement. “Many of the steps taken to ensure equal representation of the Wampanoag programs have been removed and the physical exhibit is in a sorry state. The result was the almost complete exclusion of the Wampanoag communities.”

Kitty Hendricks-Miller, a Wampanoag Mashpi who curated the Wampanoag exhibit in the 1990s and early 2000s, says she is concerned about what non-indigenous families and students take away from their visits to the museum, which remains a school field trip. a rite of passage for many New Englanders.

As her tribal Indian education coordinator, she encourages teachers to approach indigenous communities directly if they are looking for culturally and historically accurate programs.

“It’s a reluctance to acknowledge that times have changed,” said Casey Figueroa, who worked as a translator for the museum for many years until 2015. face to face today, from immigration to racism and climate change, but instead they went backwards. They completely ruined everything.”

