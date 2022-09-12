Some Liberal MPs are hoping that with Poillivere’s victory, the party will turn to the center.

A handful of Liberal MPs say the party needs to refocus as it prepares to go head-to-head with the new brand of conservatives, including being “less awake,” according to Radio-Canada.

MPs spoke to the CBC’s French-speaking chapter – a majority on the condition that they not be named – as the party convenes for a caucus in the coastal resort town of St. Andrews, New Brunswick.

The meeting is meant to highlight the party’s priorities ahead of the autumn meeting, which will see a new face leading His Majesty’s loyal opposition: Pierre Poilivre.

Poilevre, in his explosive style, vowed to fire Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, accusing him of failing to curb inflation, protested COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government’s mandate to vaccinate travelers and government employees, and vowed to take on the elites.

As the new Conservative leader made inflation a central issue, some liberals said they believe economic issues such as the cost of living and labor shortages should return to the center of government priorities.

Newly elected Conservative leader Pierre Poilivre speaks at a Conservative Party of Canada leadership vote in Ottawa on Saturday. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

“We need to reformulate the message. We need to keep both hands on the wheel when it comes to the economy. We have given up on it,” said one MP, who spoke on the condition that his name not be released.

Another said the party should better show that it listens to Canadians and their concerns.

“We need to go back to the roots, to a more direct connection with people,” they said.

Within the ranks of the Liberals, some said they would like the party to take a more centrist position in order to oppose Poilievre.

“We have to go back to the federal centre, the centre-right party,” said another MP, also on the condition that their names were not released. “We need a government that is down to earth and less awake.”

“Pualyev’s party cannot fill the center,” said another.

Earlier this year, the Liberals struck a deal that went in a different direction. The party agreed to launch a new dental care program for middle- and low-income Canadians and advance a number of other NDP priorities in exchange for new Democrats supporting the federal government through 2025.

At the meeting in New Brunswick, opinion was divided on the deal.

Passport delays, mess at the airport “we were harmed”: liberal MP

“I am very pleased with the alliance with the NDP for the stability of the government,” said Alexandra Mendes, MP for Brossard-Saint-Lambert.

“Sometimes we are so busy with petty politics that we forget about big politics.”

Several Liberal sources said they believed the delay in issuing passports was particularly damaging to Liberal voters, including many new arrivals who were waiting for their travel documents to visit relatives abroad.

“We’ve had a difficult summer and it’s not over yet,” Mendes said. “After two years of imprisonment, what did we expect?”

Behind the scenes, some elected liberals whispered that the minister in charge, Karina Gould, was in no position to do so.

“It hurt us. This could have been avoided,” said one MP, who did not wish to be named.