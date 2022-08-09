New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Legal scholars are questioning whether the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home was necessary over classified White House documents.

Some experts told Fox News Digital that the basis for the attack, which centered on Trump’s failure to hand over potentially classified documents to the National Archives, was unprecedented.

“Based on what we know now, it’s completely unfair, even one FBI agent would have been too many,” said Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz, who served on Trump’s legal team in the president’s first impeachment case. “The whole process was wrong and Trump was away at the time, so they can’t say he’s going to destroy something.”

Legal scholars note that when individuals have violated the classified documents law in the past, the Justice Department has decided not to prosecute or settle for lesser charges.

“The Presidential Records Act is generally not the subject of criminal prosecution, even in the most egregious cases,” said Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School. “These incidents are usually handled administratively.”

For example, in 2004, the DOJ prosecuted former Clinton-era national security adviser Sandy Berger for the unauthorized removal and destruction of classified material from the National Archives. A former NSA adviser declassified from the National Archives five copies of a report detailing the Clinton administration’s handling of a series of failed terrorist attacks planned by al Qaeda in the 2000s.

Berger, who stuffed copies of the report into his pants and socks, was sentenced to just two years of probation and had his security clearance revoked for three years.

“Not all of these cases have been subject to aggressive criminal prosecution in the past,” Turley said.

A large group of FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate with search warrants on Monday. The raid was reportedly related to materials brought to the residence by the former president after he left the White House in January 2021.

The Presidential Records Act of 1978 and other federal laws prohibit the removal of classified documents from unauthorized locations. For months, the National Archives has sought to obtain documents related to Trump’s White House tenure from Mar-a-Lago.

In February, Trump turned over 15 boxes of documents from the estate, including official correspondence between Trump and foreign heads of state, to the record-keeping agency.

“After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unannounced attack on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” the former president said in a statement. Trump representatives have informed the archives that they are continuing to search for additional presidential records belonging to the National Archives.

Some experts question whether the raid is necessary if Trump is cooperating with the National Archives, as he claims. They noted that the National Archives should refer the matter to the Department of Justice.

“To get a warrant, prosecutors need probable cause to believe a crime has been committed and evidence or fruits of a crime are found at the scene of the search,” said Robert Leader, assistant professor at Antonin. Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

Given Trump’s status as a former head of state, Attorney General Merrick Garland would have to approve the search warrant. The warrant must state what crimes Trump has committed.

Critics say the Justice Department needs to be transparent about the attack.

“This is a historic attack on the home of a former president and a potential candidate for the next presidential election,” Turley said. “People should know the reasons behind the decision of the Justice Department.

Others also criticized the way the attack was handled. Dershowitz, in particular, noted that FBI agents could have seized documents without inquiring whether they were classified, classified or personal to Trump.

“The Justice Department has no right to seize them indiscriminately because some may not be classified and others may be classified beyond their level,” he said. “There are things the president has declassified that the Justice Department doesn’t know about.”

Experts say the federal government should have subpoenaed the records as required because Trump has previously turned over documents to the National Archives. Instead, they claim, the Justice Department has now created a situation where both sides must review everything the FBI seizes to ensure Trump’s privacy is not invaded.

“Trump’s lawyers should already be in court, demanding that no one in the government look in the boxes until they have a chance to challenge the reason for the attack,” Dershowitz said.