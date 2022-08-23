Some bars play an important role in the fight against monkeypox in the LGBT community.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Camille Peterson for NPR

NEW YORK. When Eric Sosa and Michael Zuko, owners of Brooklyn gay bars Good Judy and C’Mon Everyone, first heard about monkeypox, they had a familiar feeling.

“There you are,” said Sosa.

They were disappointed to hear about another virus to fight. But when people they knew and friends of friends fell ill with monkeypox, they realized that their community was in particular danger.

“How can we help our community members?” Sosa asked.

Monkeypox is spread primarily through close physical contact, mainly during sex. So far, according to the CDC, the vast majority of cases in the United States are among gay and bisexual men.

The queer bar owners who serve this community feel uniquely positioned to share information about the virus — without increasing the stigma against LGBT people.

For Sosa and Zuko, the first step was to scour social media to get accurate information about monkeypox. They’ve also begun going to city halls and posting what they’ve learned on their bars’ social media — news about vaccines and key city contacts to share concerns with — among memes, drag show commercials and specialty drinks.

Zuko said he was a little nervous at first about the bar having so many health messages.

“Are people just going to stop going out? Because they are worried about their health? But I think talking about it and providing information is a really great way to quell fear,” Zuko said.

Sosa and Zuko wanted to get even more involved in the fight against monkeypox. They asked if any of their social media followers had connections to the city’s Department of Health (DOH). Eventually, someone from the Ministry of Health reported on the pilot program.

The program sends healthcare workers to public places like bars and schedules clients for otherwise hard-to-find vaccine appointments. C’Mon Everyone was the only location in Brooklyn selected for the program’s first round.

“Actually, I’m also a registered nurse,” Zuko said. “So it was very gratifying for me to see one of our bars being used as a public health facility.”

Good Judy bartender Julian Diaz said his employer’s proactive approach to monkeypox meant he knew how to make vaccination appointments and protect himself. He is proud to work for an organization that fights monkeypox.

“I definitely feel like we did very well. And played their part in the community,” Diaz said.



switch title Camille Peterson for NPR

In Chicago, bar owner Mark Lieberson said he follows monkeypox so closely that his staff also see him as a source of information about the virus.

“I am a Jewish mother by nature. And so I will intervene, call, try to figure out how to get people an appointment, ”he said.

Lieberson worked with the city’s health department to create posters and videos about monkeypox. During the weekend of the LGBTQ festival Market Days, he showed the video at one of his Hydrate nightclubs.

He asked other bars to share their resources. Lieberson remembers how the AIDS crisis was handled and says he has a responsibility to protect his community.

“In our community, we have to accept that there are people who don’t care about us. There are people who are actually hostile towards us. Lieberson said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lieberson asked an auto shop near one of his bars to help him set up a major vaccination clinic. He said he hoped for something like that – to get hundreds being vaccinated in the same place every day will soon be possible against monkeypox.