New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Amid concerns over a new security agreement between the Solomons and China, the Solomon Islands on Wednesday urged countries not to send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are straightened out.

The government made the request after the US Coast Guard cutter Oliver Henry and the British Navy patrol boat HMS Spay canceled scheduled port calls last week due to bureaucratic delays.

The United States and Britain are among countries concerned that a new security deal with Beijing could see a Chinese naval base built less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off Australia’s northeast coast.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogaware said Oliver Henry had failed to provide the necessary information to his office to approve the staff visit. Oliver Henry refueled in Papua New Guinea instead.

Taiwan military fires warning shots at drones intruding into airspace

HMS Spey withdrew its application to visit, Sogavare said.

“The delay in these approvals demonstrates the need for the government to review and improve its approval requirements and procedures for visiting military vessels to the Solomon Islands,” Sogaware said in a statement.

“To this end, we request our partners to give us time to review and put our new processes in place before sending further requests for military vessels to enter the country.”

The new process will be universally applicable to all visiting military vessels, he said.

Chinese embassy fires back in Blackburn after Taiwan trip: ‘China HS no chance of compromise’

American and British vessels are participating in Operation Island Chief, which monitors fishing in the area.

The coast guard said the Oliver Henry was diverted to Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, after Solomon’s government did not respond to a request for diplomatic permission to disembark in the country.

Britain’s Royal Navy did not directly comment on reports that HMS Spey Solomons was denied a port call.

Australian police have been keeping the peace in the Solomons under a bilateral security agreement since riots broke out in the capital Honiara late last year.

What is Taiwan’s ‘Porcupine Strategy’ and how effective is it?

The Australian centre-left Labor Party, which was elected to government in May, has described the Sino-Solomons security agreement as Australia’s worst foreign policy failure in the Pacific since World War II.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declined to say whether intelligence officials had warned him not to send warships.

“I don’t discuss the briefings I receive on national security,” Albanese told reporters.

“Australia is very engaged with our Pacific neighbors and of course Prime Minister Sogavare himself is going to visit Australia and I welcome his visit,” Albanese added. The tour date is yet to be announced.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said it was a question for the Solomons government whether warships were allowed to visit the Solomons.

“If we act as a country, we will be the partner of choice for the Solomon Islands and we are putting in the work,” Marles said.

Asked if he had sought an explanation from the Solomons, Marles said there were “ongoing conversations” with Honiara.

The US Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy is currently in Honiara.