New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The former police chief and sole officer in a remote Utah town has filed a lawsuit alleging he was fired months ago because he gave the mayor’s son a traffic ticket on Super Bowl Sunday.

Robert Hill, the former police chief of Moroni, a city about 60 miles south of Provo with a population of about 1,400, alleged that he received messages in January from Mayor Paul Bailey and other city officials saying they were happy with his performance and eligible for a raise or another officer to join the one-man police department. can be

But, according to the lawsuit, that all changed in February when Hill molested Bailey’s son.

The former chief said he was on patrol the day the Los Angeles Rams were playing the Cincinnati Bengals looking for a possible DUI and to make sure the parties didn’t get out of hand when he spotted a pick-up truck engine revving on the city’s main street. Blow the exhaust before leaving town, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The NYPD released video of a police slugging woman who interfered with the arrest of an armed attempted murder suspect

The driver later returned, and Hill pulled him over for making a fast turn and driving erratically, suspecting he might be impaired.

The driver turned out to be Bailey’s son, who the chief issued citations for an alleged seatbelt violation and two turn signal violations. Bailey’s son later pleaded guilty to a turn signal violation and other charges were dismissed, according to the Tribune.

“I didn’t know who he was, but he made it very clear who he was and made it clear that he better not get a ticket,” Hill told the newspaper.

The lawsuit says Hill pulled over another driver that night with a “forcefully smashed windshield.” He arrested the woman for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

The next day, the mayor called Hill into his office and placed him on administrative leave. Bailey fired the police chief later that month on February 18.

The lawsuit alleges that Hill’s firing was retaliation for pulling on the mayor’s son, but Bailey previously told Fox 13 that the termination stemmed from allegations by two women who accused the chief of using unnecessary force.

Hill’s attorney, Eric Strindberg, said none of the complaints had been substantiated.

“The mayor was furious that his son got a ticket,” Strindberg told the Tribune.

Click here to get the Fox News app

After his firing, the city of Moroni considered hiring a new chief to patrol the community, but after receiving only three applicants, chose to contract with the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office for one deputy to patrol the city part-time for just five hours a day. $125,000 per year.

Fox News Digital has reached out to attorneys for both Bailey and Hill for additional comment.