Sofia Jirou made history for the first time this year A Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome.

The 25-year-old revealed on Instagram in February that she, along with 17 other women, had joined the fashion brand for a new campaign called the Love Cloud Collection.

“Finally I can tell you my big secret,” the Puerto Rican native captioned her post. “I’m Victoria’s Secret’s first model with Down syndrome!”

The model told Fox News Digital that she feels “very happy and very grateful” for breaking barriers.

“When I saw my photos [for the first time], I jumped from excitement,” she said. “I loved everything. This experience changed my life. I can now inspire people to make their dreams come true. And I’m very grateful for that because it’s my dream, too, to inspire others.”

Victoria’s Secret Chief Creative Director Raul Martinez revealed in a statement Love Cloud Collection “A pivotal moment in the brand’s evolution.”

“From the cast of amazing women who bring the collection to life, to the incredibly inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard we’re building.”

Victoria’s Secret was founded by Roy Larson Raymond in the late 70s after he found it difficult to buy underwear for his wife. Lex Wexner, then-Limited Stores Inc. The founder bought Victoria’s Secret in 1982 and turned it into a powerful retail force. By the mid-’90s, Victoria’s Secret lit up the runways and later flooded the Internet with its supermodels and annual television special that combined fashion, beauty and music.

Sales collapsed as they failed to adapt to changing tastes. Its annual show was canceled in 2019 amid growing concerns about the brand’s marketing tactics. Competition has also increased with rival brands such as Adore Me and ThirdLove who market themselves heavily on social media platforms. In 2020, L Brands announced the sale of a 55% stake in Victoria’s Secret for approximately $525 million. They also revealed that 84-year-old Wexner will step down as chairman and CEO of L Brands.

After Hulu has released a three-part docuseries “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” focused on Wexner earlier this year, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the brand has evolved since its revival as a company in 2021.

“The company presented in these documents does not reflect today’s Victoria’s Secret & Co. When we become a stand-alone company in August 2021, we set out to regain the trust of our customers, colleagues and partners,” read their statement. “Today, we have a new leadership team and are proud to be a diverse company with a mission to welcome, celebrate and champion all women. This transformation has been a journey, and our work continues to be the Victoria’s Secret our customers and colleagues deserve – where everyone feels seen, respected and valued.”

In 2019, Jirou started Her career in Puerto Rico. She made her modeling debut at New York Fashion Week in 2020.

“Ever since I was very young, I wanted to be a model,” Jirav said. “One day I took my mother’s heels and modeled the house with them as a supermodel. For me, inspiring others is very important. And this is a privilege I have. I am working hard to make my dream come true.”

“I go to the gym every weekday,” she continued. “I also focus on eating very healthy at home. I pay attention to what I eat and I feel good. I love my coffee time. I have a sweet day when I eat what I want. But willpower is very important to me.”

Jira insists that she has never been discouraged from pursuing a career as a model. After modeling for Marisa Santiago at NYFW, she became even more determined to find work and showcase her talent on set.

“I tell every person in my community who has Down syndrome, you can find a job,” she shared. “You can dream big. There are no limits. Getting out of bed, putting the phone down and working hard. Me. [never] Being a model felt depressing because everything was achievable. We have to put our fears aside and do it. Everything is possible even if people say no.”

Jirav shared that since the campaign was announced, she has received support from her followers who continue to cheer her on.

“Many people stopped me on the street to take photos,” she said. “And I love it. I love taking photos with people and getting to know my followers. I love chatting with them. If you want to be a model, reach out to me. I’ll teach you and we can do it together. .”

Jirav says she is just getting started. She kicked Her own line called Alavet, which sells mugs, wallets, t-shirts, phone cases and more. The brand, named after how Girao pronounces her favorite phrase – “I love it”, features her signature heart doodle.

“I’m an entrepreneur,” she says. “And I love it! I tell everyone to follow their passion. Practice a lot and never quit. If you have the drive, attitude and confidence, you can make it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.