Social media users’ competition for online clout has real-world consequences

Social media users are adopting increasingly radical positions as they compete for Internet attention, which has real-world consequences, a journalist who studies the issue told Fox News.

Essentially, according to journalist and documentary filmmaker Leighton Woodhouse, users sought each other out to gain online prominence as a way to improve their social status. But those policies enter everyday political discourse and social order.

“As social media has taken over more and more of our lives, those status competitions have started to bleed into the real world and start to shape the real world,” Woodhouse, whose pieces have appeared in The Intercept, Gawker, YCE. News, Salon and HuffPost told Fox News. “This is extremely destructive to democracy.”

The real world is becoming “an extension of the conversation on Twitter,” Woodhouse added. “All of a sudden, we’re talking about these things on the news and we’re talking about it with our friends.”

In the 1970s, French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu theorized that “cultural capital” such as wealth played an important role in determining social class. According to Bourdieu, cultural capital includes a variety of social assets, including education, intelligence, style of speech, dress, and appreciation for art.

“Cultural capital is basically the knowledge and tastes and habits that enable a person to thrive in a given environment,” Woodhouse said.

According to Woodhouse, individuals can advance – or hinder – their social status through cultural capital regardless of their income. Journalists, he said, tend to accumulate high levels of cultural capital, given their ability to gain name recognition and inclusion in particular social circles, even if they are not particularly wealthy.

“Your average junior-level New York Times writer probably makes a solid middle-class income,” Woodhouse told Fox News. “They’re not rich, but they have a lot of cultural capital.”

However, someone with additional material wealth like former President Trump is simultaneously “a member of the elite” but still “sort of excluded from the circles of the elite,” due to his lack of cultural capital, Woodhouse said.

According to Woodhouse, social media has brought this struggle to gain social gravitas online. Over the years, he said, cultural capital has ranged from wearing the right clothes or having the right beliefs.

“The new currency is what I call ‘moral capital,’ to separate one’s status from the next,” Woodhouse told Fox News. Moral capital is gained through moral posture and virtue signaling, he said.

As the competition for moral capital increases, people adopt radical positions to maintain their place in the social hierarchy, according to the journalist.

“There is an inflationary effect on moral capital,” says Woodhouse. “Say your position is ‘Abolish ICE.’

But that capital diminishes as more people accept the given trust.

“It’s the same thing if everyone starts wearing your designer sneakers,” says Woodhouse. “All of a sudden, they’re not so special anymore. So, you have to come up with something more serious.”

“Then you’re like, ‘Let’s abolish the police,'” he added.

A movement to repeal Immigration and Customs Enforcement swept social media in 2019 as a result of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, including his zero-tolerance policy that resulted in thousands of immigrant children being separated from their families at the border. The movement to abolish police became popular after the 2020 killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police office, but the position is not widely accepted among lawmakers in Congress.

The phrase “trans women are women” similarly made the rounds on social media before becoming a common liberal talking point, Woodhouse said.

“It’s gotten to the point where the debates going on in Congress are just an extension of these stupid status contests going on online,” he continued. “It’s surreal.”