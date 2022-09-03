New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Several followers of a social media influencer who calls himself “God” and leads an online abstract spirituality group have been charged in two separate murders in Alabama.

Rashad Jamal White, known to his followers as Rashad Jamal, is the leader of a popular online group known as “The University of Cosmic Intelligence”, in which Jamal preaches spirituality exclusively to blacks and Latinos, whom he says belong on the natural earth. Animals are not white people.

This group is geared toward enlightening and enlightening the “carbonated beings, aka​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ information. [sic] Black and Latino people on Earth,” says the online store for the group on the university’s website, which includes links to everything from music to books. Fans can purchase a variety of crystal necklaces and bracelets, which are listed at $111.11 each, a record. $99.39 or T-shirt for $66.93.

Jamal, a husband and father, is currently charged with three counts of child molestation and two counts of child cruelty in Borough County, Georgia, where he is being held.

In an apparent jailhouse recording uploaded to YouTube by a follower as a tech news outlet motherboard In the first report, Jamal said he had been “detained since May 3.” In the recording, he calls human bodies “avatars” and believes that humans are perfect after conception but are injected at birth with “nanobot technology” and “placed under lockdown with sex, violence and drugs and social programming through movies and music.”

“I am a God, and all my people, black and Latino, are God. And we are made in the image of our Creator,” Jamal said in the recording. “Therefore, I am an extension of her/them, and I am the creator and destroyer of my reality, therefore I take full responsibility for all events experienced in this lifetime, as this is what we call shadow work in the spiritual. realm.”

Jamal later denied the allegations against him, saying he “never harmed an innocent child and never will.” Even his followers maintain their innocence.

The video’s description urges followers to contact Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and South Fulton Councilman Mark Baker, write “peaceful” letters to Borough County Judge Kari Mingeldorf, donate “$9” to their families, purchase items from their website and otherwise support the university. Universal intelligence.

Aside from its website and YouTube pages, The University of Cosmic Intelligence has a presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Jamal’s followers – some of whom have tens of thousands of followers on social media – post about his lectures on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Cult on social media

But three apparent supporters of Jamal’s online work have been charged in two separate murders in Alabama since January.

Aliza Berman, founder and clinical director of The Berman Center, a psychotherapy and mental health treatment center in Atlanta, says that online relationships, because they are “abstract,” often have an “unrealistic” aspect that can later become real. The passion of life.

“When you finally get a chance to meet [cult] As a personal leader, they become this godlike figure to you and you do things that you never thought you would do because you want that approval and that recognition and you don’t want to disappoint the readers,” Burman, who has experience working in cults. customers told Fox News Digital.

But even those followers who “don’t live close to the leader” can follow his messages on social media and follow the “things the cult leader is asking and telling them to do. The cult leader wants a “better life”, more wealth or “closer to God relationship” promises if his or her followers agree to do “heinous things—terrible things, sometimes—even disturbing people.”

According to Berman, cult leaders and followers have something in common: vulnerability. Leaders are insecure and power hungry while followers are insecure and looking for meaning, which the cult leader gives them.

“It looks like a mental health issue,” Berman said when asked about the signs of following a cult. “…They’re talking about things that don’t really make sense.”

Son accused of murdering mother

In January, Damien Winslow Washam, 24, was charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted escape and other crimes. He allegedly killed his mother with a sword on January 16. He also allegedly injured his uncle, who has cerebral palsy. That same evening his brother.

Washam fled the scene and refused to stop as officers pursued him, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Sarland police deployed spike strips which eventually ended the chase. Mobile County Capt. Paul Birch told The Associated Press that Washam had “no remorse, and that’s probably the most shocking part.”

Washam’s father, Hubert Washam, told Motherboard that his son was a normal young man who liked to play a lot of video games until he got hooked on Jamal’s videos after learning about an influencer on “Call of Duty” chat, but then became obsessed with getting energy from the sun.

Washam told the outlet, “He was listening to videos of that conspiracy and he was stupid. “It was stupid. I tried to watch some of these videos and I can’t even listen to them, it’s so stupid. Lizard people and aliens.”

At first, Washam “felt good because I thought he was gaming,” he told Motherboard. “But I didn’t know these videos he was watching were as crazy as they were. My son started doing some crazy things.”

Two women are accused of killing a hiker

Crystal Diane Pinkins, 36, and Yasmin Hider, 20, are charged with the Aug. 14 slaying of 22-year-old Adam Simji of Apopka, Florida, as well as several robberies and kidnappings in Clay County. , Alabama. Pinkins is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Motherboard, the pair have been linked to Jamal’s work through social media. Pinkins reportedly has a relationship with a Memphis real estate agent and self-described “sovereign empress” who closely follows Jamal’s work and shared with Motherboard a letter she wrote to the Borough County judge in Jamal’s case in which she pleaded his innocence. Hider was also tagged in a photo group with the same Memphis woman and began sharing Jamal’s material on social media in the months leading up to the alleged crime, according to the outlet.

On Aug. 14, Simji and his girlfriend, 20-year-old Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheha State Park while on vacation before the start of the new academic year at the University of Florida, according to local news reports at the time.

The pair pulled over when they saw Hider, who appeared to be having trouble in her car. After about 30 minutes when they were unable to fix her car, Hider attempted to rob the couple at gunpoint while Pinkins watched from the woods. Simji, who had his own gun, pulled out his weapon and ordered Hider to drop her, at which point Hider fired at Simji, who returned fire, WBRC reports.

“I don’t know how Mikayla didn’t get shot in all of that, but she had her shirt off to stop the bleeding and she called 911 and was giving him chest compressions,” Paulus’ mother Heather Lambert said. outlet “She thinks he was alive for at least 20 minutes, but it took them at least 30 minutes to get there. I don’t know what would have happened if he didn’t have a gun on him.”

Upon further investigation, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Hider may have been “living off the grid” with an armed group in the Talladega National Forest. A sheriff’s tracking team eventually located what appeared to be a base camp for the group, where they found Pinkins and her 5-year-old son, who was carrying a loaded shotgun, according to WBMA.

Employees of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County District Attorney’s Office, defense attorneys involved in the case and witnesses are prohibited from speaking to reporters about the case due to an Aug. 17 gag order. Clay County Sheriff Jim Studdard was also ordered to remove all social media posts referencing the case.

Social media has given cult leaders an opportunity to spread their message in the past, when cults were mostly made up of people from the same community, Berman explained. There are some signs that people think they are following an online cult.

“They…disassociate themselves from you in a weird way. They start talking about this leader. They’re constantly looking at him or on social media. They isolate themselves from loved ones and family and friends and …just hang out with this group of people. . .it’s so black.” And there’s white. There’s no restraint. There’s no gray. And they won’t listen to anybody else. They just feel the word, this is what we have to do.”

Berman suggests that family and friends of people who begin to exhibit manic or cult-like behavior seek professional help rather than trying to contact their loved ones directly, as cult-like behavior often has dangerous consequences.