closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from the world of competitive tennis after injuries hampered the latter part of his illustrious career.

The 41-year-old Swiss tennis legend revealed this in a letter addressed to fans on social media. He wrote that he will no longer play in ATP Tour events or Grand Slams. His final event is the Laver Cup in London next week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Roger Federer of Switzerland greets the crowd during the Center Court Centenary Celebration during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022 in London.

Roger Federer of Switzerland greets the crowd during the Center Court Centenary Celebration during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022 in London.
(Shi Tang/Getty Images)

Federer’s statement has drawn a ton of response from his rivals over the years. Retired American tennis star Andy Roddick was among those paying tribute on Twitter.

Federer finished his career with 103 singles titles, 20 Grand Slam titles and more than 1,200 wins. He also added a gold medal in Olympic doubles in 2008 and a silver in singles in 2012.

Roger Federer has announced his retirement from tennis after an illustrious career

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates during his men's singles third round match against Dominic Koefer of Germany on day seven of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 05, 2021 in Paris.

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates during his men’s singles third round match against Dominic Koefer of Germany on day seven of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 05, 2021 in Paris.
(Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Federer was one of the most dominant tennis players of his era and had some epic matches with Roddick, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as they came through the ranks. At one point, he won four consecutive US Open titles.

However, Federer has been plagued by injuries for the past few seasons. He did not play any pro events in 2022 and only competed in 19 matches from 2020-2021. His last tournament title came in 2019 at the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Roger Federer of Switzerland faces Tennis Sandgren of the US during their men's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2020.

Roger Federer of Switzerland faces Tennis Sandgren of the US during their men’s singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2020.
(William West/AFP via Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Federer’s announcement comes weeks after Serena Williams announced her retirement

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.