Roger Federer announced Thursday that he is retiring from the world of competitive tennis after injuries hampered the latter part of his illustrious career.

The 41-year-old Swiss tennis legend revealed this in a letter addressed to fans on social media. He wrote that he will no longer play in ATP Tour events or Grand Slams. His final event is the Laver Cup in London next week.

Federer’s statement has drawn a ton of response from his rivals over the years. Retired American tennis star Andy Roddick was among those paying tribute on Twitter.

Federer finished his career with 103 singles titles, 20 Grand Slam titles and more than 1,200 wins. He also added a gold medal in Olympic doubles in 2008 and a silver in singles in 2012.

Federer was one of the most dominant tennis players of his era and had some epic matches with Roddick, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as they came through the ranks. At one point, he won four consecutive US Open titles.

However, Federer has been plagued by injuries for the past few seasons. He did not play any pro events in 2022 and only competed in 19 matches from 2020-2021. His last tournament title came in 2019 at the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Federer’s announcement comes weeks after Serena Williams announced her retirement