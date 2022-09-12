Social media companies are gearing up for the midterms. Experts say that’s not enough

Toggle caption Joe Riddle/Getty Images

Joe Riddle/Getty Images

With two months to go until the midterms, tech companies are gearing up: fact-checking, labeling misleading claims and setting voting guides.

The election playbook used by Facebook, TwitterOwned by Google YouTube And TikTok They are similar to those used in 2020, when they warned that both foreign and domestic actors were trying to undermine confidence in the results.

Elections Electoral rejects are running to control the polls. Here’s how they’ve fared so far

But in the wake of that election, a wave of falsehoods – including the “big lie” that Donald Trump won – has continued to spread, supporting those who supported it. Hundreds of Republican candidates on the ballot this fall.

What lessons tech companies have learned since 2020 — and whether they’re doing enough this year — left experts studying social media.

A host of election-related announcements in recent weeks add a “business as usual” approach, said Katie Harbath, Facebook’s former director of election strategy, who is now a fellow at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Payback to familiar playbooks

Platforms are largely taking a two-pronged approach: reducing misleading or outright false claims and promoting authoritative information from local election officials and reputable news sources.

2020 Election: Secure your vote When to vote: Facebook, Twitter on ‘high alert’ for post-election threats

In the first case, all four major platforms are leaning on labels to flag falsehoods and, in many cases, direct users to fact-checking or accurate information. In some cases, users will not be able to share tagged posts and the platform itself will not recommend them. YouTube, Facebook and TikTok also say they will remove certain false claims about voting and threats of violence.

Platforms are often hesitant to divulge how they implement their policies to avoid giving bad actors a roadmap. The range of labeling and removal approaches also illustrates the tenuous balance companies are trying to strike between letting users express themselves and protecting their platforms from being weaponized — all while facing scrutiny from politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Technology Twitter expanded warning labels to reduce the spread of election misinformation

Policies change the most when it comes to political advertising. Twitter and TikTok have banned ads for candidates and political issues. Both Google and Facebook allow them, requiring disclosure of who pays for them. Facebook is once again freezing all new political ads in the week before Election Day but will allow existing ads to run.

But when an ad or issue is fixed qualifies as political It’s not straightforward, leaving gaps that experts worry could be exploited.

“It’s actually a confusing landscape because there are no regulations, no standards that these companies have to adhere to,” Harbath said. “Everyone is just making the choices they think are best for them and their company.”

2020 Election: Secure your vote Black and Latino voters were inundated with misinformation in the final days of the election

On the contrary, all four platforms are highlighting features aimed at putting more reliable information in users’ feeds, such as providing information about candidates, voter registration and when and where to cast a ballot. That information will also be available in Spanish on the platform.

Zev Sanderson, executive director of New York University’s Center for Media and Politics, said branching out beyond English was an important step toward addressing “glaring omissions” from past elections.

In the final days of the 2020 election, Latino voters were targeted by social media posts dissuading them from voting, according to voting rights activists and disinformation experts.

Evidence on how well platform strategies work is mixed

Even as social media companies double down on their 2020 tactics, researchers say it’s not always clear how effective their interventions are.

In the case of labels, there is mixed evidence about whether they help dispel false impressions or, in some cases, inadvertently encourage people to double down on those beliefs.

investigation Election deniers have taken their fraud theories to almost every state

last year, Researchers at NYU Analyzed what happened after Twitter labeled some of Trump’s tweets as misinformation before and after the 2020 election. They found the labeled messages spread further on Twitter and also landed on other platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Reddit.

The platform has given a little insight into what they know about how well their tools work. Twitter has said After redesigning its misleading information labels last year, more people clicked through to read accurate information.

Facebook, meanwhile, says it will be more selective about what it labels after users said the labels were “over-used” in 2020. “We intend to do so in the event we have to deploy them this time. In a targeted and strategic way,” wrote Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Facebook parent Meta. Blog post.

But for NYU’s Sanderson, that raises more questions that the company hasn’t answered.

“What was the feedback? From which users? What do the words ‘targeted’ and ‘strategic’ mean?” he said “It would be really helpful for them to contextualize it in the actual details of what they’ve found in their internal research.”



Toggle caption Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Getting Beyond the Misinformation “Whac-A-Mole”

What’s more, it’s hard to know how well companies implement their policies — a gap that Harbath, a former Facebook executive, described as a “huge gap.”

“Companies are like, ‘These are our policies, these are all the things we’re going to do.’ But they don’t say enough, ‘OK, but humans are fallible. Technology isn’t 100% perfect,'” she said.

Unfolding disinformation How the ‘Stop Theft’ movement overtook Facebook before the January 6 uprising

In the hours after polls closed in 2020, Trump supporters began rallying online under the slogan “Stop the Steal,” Facebook quickly removed the first Stop the Steel group from its platform, in line with its rules against calling into question the legitimacy of the election. for violence. But more groups kept popping up — and Facebook was unable to keep up.

Researchers warn that the 2020 election lied approach does not address the reality of 2022. Tech companies approach elections as discrete events, typically putting policies in place and shutting them down when the polls are over — though the false claims don’t end when the ballots are counted.

“Companies should always do more to keep the policy in place, because these topics about election integrity are definitely going to stay in the vocabulary and in the conversation ahead of Election Day,” Harbath said.

The big challenge is for companies to go beyond being reactive and find ways to prevent the use of their platforms from spreading such falsehoods so widely.

“When it comes to election misinformation and misinformation, the platforms are just playing whack-a-mole — trying to jump on top of something before something else happens,” said Spandi Singh, a policy analyst at the Open Technology Institute. Tank New America.

Editor’s note: Facebook parent meta pays NPR to license NPR content.