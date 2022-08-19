New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Atlantic staff writer Helen Lewis observed in an article Thursday that many modern Americans have replaced the traditional religions of the past with political ideology.

“A quick question. If someone yells ‘repent’ at you on the street, are they more likely to be (a) a religious preacher or (b) a left-wing activist?” Lewis asked to begin the piece.

She recalled examples of angry social justice advocates and said, “We might expect that religious concepts—repentance, hellfire, heresy, apostasy—would have become less salient as a result of an increasingly secular population” and cautioned, “But that’s not the case . . .”

She explained, “For some activists, religion has usurped the role that politics once played as a way to find meaning and purpose and community in our lives.”

The author hypothesizes how “irreligious people tend to be younger and more liberal” than the general population, while also being a group more likely to be involved in “high-profile social-justice protests, particularly the kind found on college campuses.” As she sums it up, “They have substituted one religion for another.”

Lewis noted many parallels between religion and social justice orthodoxy in bringing people together in society.

“Many common social-justice phrases have echoes of the catechism: declaring your pronouns or acknowledging the land shows allegiance to a common belief, assuring that everyone present shares the same values,” she observes. “But treating politics like religion makes it more emotionally volatile, more tribal (because differences become matters of good and evil) and more prone to eruptions of morality and piety.”

Lewis observes that as American politics and norms have changed, the tribal lines along which people divide themselves have also changed, noting that “in countries where racial and religious intermarriage has become common, dating across political lines is a new taboo. Young British writer Tomiwa Owolade told me that he often saw dating profiles that insisted there were ‘no conservatives’.”

She brought in linguist and Atlantic contributing writer John McWhorter, who has spoken and written extensively about how awakening went far and became a new religion. “He sees other parallels,” Lewis explained, “suggesting that concepts like white privilege and male privilege are versions of original sin—a stain with which humans are born, regardless of their personal circumstances. problematicIt’s a new way of saying it heathen.”

Lewis quotes Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner as saying that traditional religious organizations ensure that communities stay together despite internal strife. “[A person] There can be a lot of trouble and different opinions, and you still go to their family’s funeral,” explained Rabbi Janner-Klausner. You still go to their funeral prayers.”

Lewis warns readers that America is in danger of going down a dark road as a nation as it trades the religions of the past for political tribalism.

“In real life, churches, mosques, synagogues and temples bring together, in their congregations, a random assortment of people who live near them. But today’s social activism is often mediated by the Internet, where dissenting voices can easily reach. Be excluded,” she warned. gave “We’ve taken religion, with its inherent potential for sectarian conflict, and fed it through a polarizing machine. No wonder today’s politics can feel like a wasteland of painful anger—and like we’re already in hell.”