Socceroos call Kuol for friendlies, but Rogic is out again

Garang Kuol, a 17-year-old striker who only made his professional debut last December, received his first Socceroos call-up ahead of two friendlies against New Zealand, but Tom Rogic is again missing from the 31-man Graham-named team. Arnold.

Kuol’s meteoric rise since debuting for the Central Coast Mariners late last year has been rewarded with a spot on the national team for games on September 22 and 25, giving Arnold one last chance to test the rule for potential inclusion in his final. Team for the World Cup.

Centenary of the Socceroos: How the Pacific pioneered numbered jerseys Read more

Kuol, who scored four goals in his first seven appearances for the Mariners and was recently linked with a move to several top European clubs, joined his teammate Jason Cummings, the Scottish striker who is now eligible for the Socceroos moved to Australia in January of this of the year.

But the continued absence of star midfielder Rogic comes to the fore just two months before the start of the tournament in Qatar. The playmaker, who emotionally left Celtic at the end of last SPL season, finally joined his new club this week, signing a one-year deal with West Brom.

Considered Arnold’s key player, the 29-year-old dropped out of the World Cup qualifying play-off decider earlier this year, citing personal reasons. Since then, he has hardly been seen until he was announced by the Baggies on Monday.

However, he will have plenty of time to prove his form and fitness to Arnold before the start of the World Cup, with West Brom having more than 10 games to play before the manager announces his final squad in early November.

Four members of the Olyroos Tokyo 2020 team were named to the latest roster – Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin, Ryan Strain and Tyrese Francois – while Harrison Delbridge also won his first challenge. Thomas Deng, who also played at the Tokyo Olympics, is returning to the team for the first time since 2018.

“I am happy to see many young Australians gaining a lot of experience in Europe and Asia and it is important that we bring them into the national team environment to develop our depth and evaluate their capabilities at this level,” said Arnold.

“We have been following our players closely since qualifying for the World Cup and speak to them regularly about this opportunity. I can’t wait to get back to camp to work with our experienced group of players and the new generation of rising stars.

“The encouragement couldn’t be more, a World Cup spot is at stake and if you work hard and play well you have the opportunity to represent your country on the biggest stage.”

Goalkeeper Mitch Langerak was also listed after revisiting his decision to retire from international football.

“After talking to Mitch, I realized that his decision at the time was due to family reasons and the unique circumstances of living in Japan where strict protocols were in place during the Covid pandemic. We highly appreciate him both as a person and as a player, and he continues to perform at a high level in the J-League, ”said Arnold.

AustraliaCast: Matthew Ryan (Captain), Nathaniel Atkinson, Keanu Baccus, Aziz Behic, Martin Boyle, Jason Cummings, Harrison Delbridge, Milos Degenek, Thomas Deng, Cameron Devlin, Mitch Duke, Tyrese François, Denis Genreau, Ajdin Khrustik, Jackson Irivin, Fran Karacic, Joel King, Garang Kuol, Mitch Langerak, Matthew Lecky, Aver Mabil, Jamie McLaren, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalf, Aaron Mui, Andrew Redmayne, Trent Sainsbury, Ryan Strain, Adam Taggart, Marco Tilio, Bailey Wright.