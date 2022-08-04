Snowpiercer producers ordered to escalate extreme heat plan after crew members fell ill on the British Columbia film set

After several cast and crew members on the set of the TV show Snowpiercer required medical attention during the latest heat wave, a health and safety inspector ordered the producers to make a number of changes to their heat-wave plans.

WorkSafeBC was called to the set of the TNT show in Pitt Meadows when several workers “fell ill and sought medical attention due to excessive heat exposure” on July 28, Occupational Health Inspector Jackie Lowe wrote in her inspection report.

Some of those workers needed to be treated in a hospital, according to the head of British Columbia’s Directors Guild of Canada (DGC), one of the unions that represent crew members on set.

Lo found several problems with extreme heat occupational risk assessments, including not accounting for long-sleeved suits or radiant heat from outdoor filming, failure to monitor and record temperature and humidity every hour, and failure to identify the most vulnerable workers, including those who spends more time in the sun or has more physical work.

“The employer must conduct a heat stress assessment to determine the possibility of hazardous exposure to workers, using measures and methods acceptable to the council. The employer must eliminate the identified deficiencies, ”Lo wrote in her order.

In an email to the CBC, production company Tomorrow Studios confirmed that filming was completed early “out of great care” when workers fell ill in the heat and were put on hold again the next day.

“The health and well-being of the cast and crew remains a top priority,” a spokesperson said.

More extreme heat events ‘unfortunate reality’

The post-apocalyptic drama Snowpiercer, starring Jennifer Connelly and David Diggs, is currently filming its fourth season.

Some 276 workers were out in the countryside north of Pitt Meadows last week when cast, crew and EMT staff became unwell, WorkSafeBC said in a report.

Temperatures in Pitt Meadows peaked at 34.2 degrees Celsius on July 28, according to Environment Canada.

A DGC BC spokesman said the union is also looking into what happened on set.

“Unfortunately, extreme heat is becoming more common, affecting many jobs, including movie sets,” they wrote in an email.

“It is important that if workers are exposed to conditions that can cause heat stress, employers develop and implement effective exposure control plans to ensure worker safety.”

While WorkSafeBC did find problems with the production’s thermal safety plan, the inspection report notes that there were cooling tents and water stations on the set, as well as three registered nurses and several paramedics.

The inspection report says the production team has put in place new measures since last week’s incident, including hourly monitoring of temperature and humidity, 15 to 30-minute breaks every hour, and requiring staff to wear hats on hot days.