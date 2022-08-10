Snowbirds landed after crash at Fort St. John

The Royal Canadian Air Force has ordered a “combat halt” for its Snowbird demonstration squadron jets following a crash earlier this month.

Major General Ian Huddleston, commander of the 1st Canadian Air Division, says the CT-114 Tutor aircraft will not fly until an airworthiness risk assessment is completed.

The decision to land the planes was made after the crash of one of the planes on August 2 at Fort Saint John Airport, British Columbia.

No one was hurt when the pilot made a hard landing and the Air Force says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A Canadian Forces aircraft Snowbird crashed after taking off at Fort St. John on 2 August. (Dave Luneberg/Alaska Highway News)

The Air Force said in a statement that a deliberate, detailed and broad risk analysis will be carried out to ensure the squadron’s safe resumption of operations.

It says the assessment will include whether the accident and its cause pose any risk to the continuation of flights, and what measures can be taken to mitigate any risks.

“Given that the cause of this incident is yet to be determined by the Airworthiness Investigation Authority, I have ordered the suspension of CT-114 Tutor aircraft as we continue our investigation and begin a thorough airworthiness risk assessment process,” Huddleston said. announcement on Wednesday.

The Snowbirds are scheduled to use nearly 60 year old Tutor aircraft until 2030.