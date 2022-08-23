Snoop Dogg presents the children’s series ‘Doggyland – Kids Songs and Nursery Rhymes’

(CNN)Snoop Dogg Expanding his empire to include something for kids.
The rapper/actor/entrepreneur has entered the world of children’s programming with “Doggieland – Kids Songs and Nursery Rhymes,” a new animated children’s series on YouTube and YouTube Kids.
Snoop Dogg partnered with Claude Brooks, Emmy-nominated creator and creator of the children’s franchise “Hip Hop Harry,” and singer/songwriter October London to feature a cast of dogs of color who use song, dance and rap to teach social. Emotional and cognitive skills for toddlers to 8-year-olds.
The rapper voices the main character, Bo Wiesel, who acts as a mature mentor to the rest of the cast, including Wags, who is always cheering on his friends; Yap Yap, a high-spirited character known for her positive and cheerful personality; Chow Wah, an empathetic team player, and Barks-a-Lock, the inquisitive who is always looking for new adventures.
“As a father, grandfather and long-time youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to create a positive and educational environment for all kids. We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids with free access for everyone, so all kids can enjoy it. ” Snoop Dogg expressed his desire to co-produce the show.
“I’ve always wanted to make a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he added. “When I started to build my team, it was perfect to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series ‘Hip Hop Harry’, which created the blueprint for diverse children’s programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer.”
The series has an accompanying album titled “Doggyland – Kids Songs and Nursery Rhymes” which is available on all streaming platforms.
With its launch, There are four “Doggyland – Children’s Songs and Nursery Rhymes Episodes”. Available, new episodes drop every week on Tuesday.