Snoop Dogg presents the children’s series ‘Doggyland – Kids Songs and Nursery Rhymes’

The rapper/actor/entrepreneur has entered the world of children’s programming with “Doggieland – Kids Songs and Nursery Rhymes,” a new animated children’s series on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

Snoop Dogg partnered with Claude Brooks, Emmy-nominated creator and creator of the children’s franchise “Hip Hop Harry,” and singer/songwriter October London to feature a cast of dogs of color who use song, dance and rap to teach social. Emotional and cognitive skills for toddlers to 8-year-olds.

The rapper voices the main character, Bo Wiesel, who acts as a mature mentor to the rest of the cast, including Wags, who is always cheering on his friends; Yap Yap, a high-spirited character known for her positive and cheerful personality; Chow Wah, an empathetic team player, and Barks-a-Lock, the inquisitive who is always looking for new adventures.

“As a father, grandfather and long-time youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to create a positive and educational environment for all kids. We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids with free access for everyone, so all kids can enjoy it. ” Snoop Dogg expressed his desire to co-produce the show.

