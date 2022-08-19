SNOLAB Sudbury receives $100 million from Ottawa to unlock the mysteries of the universe

Sudbury Underground Laboratory SNOLAB has received more than $100 million from the federal government to continue research into astroparticle physics.

“This is a moment to celebrate for everyone in Sudbury,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, during a press conference Friday at a laboratory in northern Ontario, which is two kilometers below the Earth’s surface.

“They will be able to continue their work of detecting the whisper of signals in radioactive noise.”

The funding is part of a $628 million investment from the Canadian Innovation Foundation’s Large Science Initiative Fund, which will support 19 research infrastructure projects at 14 institutions across the country.

Clarence Virtue, former acting chief executive of SNOLAB, said the $100 million will extend SNOLAB’s research initiatives through 2029.

Jody Cooley, current chief executive of SNOLAB, said the investment will support new equipment and help the lab attract “world-class talent” to continue unlocking the mysteries of the universe.

“Next-generation astrophysics physics experiments are based on cutting-edge technology to push the limits of sensitivity,” Cooley said.

“SNOLAB is leading the way in developing technologies for cryogenic and noble gas systems that will be required for future experiments as we seek to unlock the mysteries of the universe.”

A number of research experiments related to the physics of astrophysics and public health are being conducted at the SNOLAB Underground Laboratory in Greater Sudbury. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

In 2015, Canadian researcher Arthur MacDonald was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for his experiments with subatomic particles called neutrinos at SNOLAB.

McDonald and his team, along with researchers in Japan, found that neutrinos have mass and change flavor as they travel from the Sun to Earth.

This discovery forced scientists to reconsider the role of neutrinos in the evolution of the universe.