type here...
CANADA SNOLAB Sudbury receives $100 million from Ottawa to unlock...
CANADA

SNOLAB Sudbury receives $100 million from Ottawa to unlock the mysteries of the universe

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


SNOLAB researchers welcomed politicians two kilometers underground in Sudbury, Ontario, and on Friday announced $100 million to continue research there. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Sudbury Underground Laboratory SNOLAB has received more than $100 million from the federal government to continue research into astroparticle physics.

“This is a moment to celebrate for everyone in Sudbury,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, during a press conference Friday at a laboratory in northern Ontario, which is two kilometers below the Earth’s surface.

“They will be able to continue their work of detecting the whisper of signals in radioactive noise.”

The funding is part of a $628 million investment from the Canadian Innovation Foundation’s Large Science Initiative Fund, which will support 19 research infrastructure projects at 14 institutions across the country.

Clarence Virtue, former acting chief executive of SNOLAB, said the $100 million will extend SNOLAB’s research initiatives through 2029.

  • A decade later, SNOLAB has become “the best place in the world for future generation experiments.”
  • Feds Announce $28.6M for Sudbury Neutrino Observatory

Jody Cooley, current chief executive of SNOLAB, said the investment will support new equipment and help the lab attract “world-class talent” to continue unlocking the mysteries of the universe.

“Next-generation astrophysics physics experiments are based on cutting-edge technology to push the limits of sensitivity,” Cooley said.

“SNOLAB is leading the way in developing technologies for cryogenic and noble gas systems that will be required for future experiments as we seek to unlock the mysteries of the universe.”

Top view of the underground laboratory.

A number of research experiments related to the physics of astrophysics and public health are being conducted at the SNOLAB Underground Laboratory in Greater Sudbury. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

In 2015, Canadian researcher Arthur MacDonald was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for his experiments with subatomic particles called neutrinos at SNOLAB.

McDonald and his team, along with researchers in Japan, found that neutrinos have mass and change flavor as they travel from the Sun to Earth.

This discovery forced scientists to reconsider the role of neutrinos in the evolution of the universe.

Previous articleBraves’ Marcell Ozuna Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving One Year After Domestic Violence Arrest
Next articleThe New Jersey Pinball Museum transports its visitors back in time

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Kelly Rodney Case: California sex offender arrested on unrelated charges as a result of search for missing girl

off Video Fox News Flash August 19 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Texas Democrat in tight congressional race claims no ‘chaos’ on southern border, accuses GOP of hyping up crisis

closer Video Border crisis: Candy-like rainbow fentanyl pills seized WARNING-GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: Fox...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ryan Gosling May Be Newest Addition To Upcoming ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel With Margot Robbie

closer Video Hollywood Nation: 28-year-old actress Margot Robbie reveals first-look photo...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Texas transfer Casey Thompson was the starting quarterback in his first week as Nebraska

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

The New Jersey Pinball Museum transports its visitors back in time

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 19 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

SNOLAB Sudbury receives $100 million from Ottawa to unlock the mysteries of the universe

SNOLAB researchers welcomed politicians two kilometers underground in Sudbury, Ontario, and on Friday announced $100 million to continue...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Health Canada approves COVID-19 booster dose for children aged 5 to 11

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies allegations of sexual harassment

Cardinal Marc Ouellet is seen in 2010 when...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Michelle O’Bonsavin of First Nation Odanak Nominated for Supreme Court of Canada

The search to fill the current vacancy in...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

What we know about why some kids miss their routine immunizations

Caroline Ruder, 3, receives a COVID-19 vaccine during...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News