“Saturday Night Live“It’s officially coming back for another season, but the show will look a little different than last season.

“SNL” will return for Season 48 with new episodes on Oct. 1, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 the next two Saturdays, it was announced Monday. .

The show has taken some major hits recently, with some of its current and former cast members deciding to cancel the show and some of the show’s most popular cast members leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Cast members Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor and Aristotle Athari have announced their decision to leave, as have Idee Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney, who have been on the show for a long time and have become fan favourites.

Aside from the on-screen comedians, there’s also a behind-the-scenes shakeup as the show’s longtime producer and Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus He is leaving the show after 20 years.

Returning cast members include Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, James Astin, Punky Johnson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Igo Nwodim, Chris Redd, Sarah Sherman and Cecily Strong.

During Charlemagne’s appearance in Tha God’s “Hell of a Week” series, Thompson stated that the show might end after the creator. Lorne Michaels will retire, a good time to do so after the 2024-25 season, which will be the show’s 50th season on the air.

Michaels created the show in 1975 and cast Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Lorraine Newman, Garrett Morris and George Coe as original cast members. He served as showrunner for all but five seasons from 1980-85.

“There may be a lot of validity to that rumor, because 50 is a good number to stop,” Thompson previously said of the show’s end. “That’s a wonderful package. He [Lorne Michaels] Probably, about 80 years old at the time and, you know, he had his touch on the whole thing.”

Thompson speculated that if Michaels were to retire, the network would “cut the budget” which would reduce the quality of the show, noting that if that were the case “it would be really unfair to go down in flames” due to monetary constraints. . He said “Capping at 50 isn’t a bad idea.”

Last month, the former “SNL” cast member Rob SchneiderHe was on the show from 1990 to 1994 and revealed that he thought it was time for the show to end, a 2016 sketch in which Kate McKinnon played Hillary Clinton brought the show to a close.

“I hate trashing my old show,” he said on The Glenn Beck Podcast. “I literally prayed, ‘Please make a joke at the end. Don’t do it. Please don’t go there.’ And there was no joke at the end, and I went, ‘It’s over, it’s over, it’s not coming back.’