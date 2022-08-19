New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Lindsay Shookus has left her longtime role as a producer at NBC “Saturday Night Live.”

Friday, the 42-year-old six times Emmy The award winner took to Instagram to announce her exit from the show.

“After 20 seasons on Saturday Night Live (and 415 live shows – I counted!), I’ve decided to trade in the wild late-night life and move on from the show,” she wrote in the long caption of her photo. Set.

Shookus continued, “When I started in 2002, I was a kid from Buffalo, NY, who knew nothing about the business, and I wanted to be a part of it somehow. I found my place at SNL and I’ve developed the most amazing friendships and memories with some really smart and talented people. I’ve spent the last two decades doing it.”

The New York native said she met her ex-husband and former “SNL” producer Kevin Miller, who she shares her daughter Maddie with, through his work on the show.

“What greater gift from my time on the show than my sweet, funny girl who brightens every day,” Shookus wrote.

Shookus said she is excited about her next step and plans to spend more time with Maddie. She said she will continue her work with the SNL Diversity Scholarship she created in 2020 and her organization Women Work F#cking Hard.

The TV veteran also expressed her gratitude to the “SNL” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels As well as her colleagues.

“I will forever be grateful to Lorne for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity… Thank you for your support, encouragement and freedom to bring my voice to this legendary stage,” she said: “Thank you to all the people who have come forward, supported me, taught me on my crazy ride on the show, Heard, valued and respected.”

Shookus concluded by saying, “I’m not sure what my future holds yet,” but she knows she’s “going to a good place.”

Page Six reported Friday that Shookus turned down an offer to take another spot on the NBC sketch comedy show, which is in the process of being renewed in preparation for its upcoming 48th season.

“Lindsay has been on the show for 20 years, she’s been a producer since 2012. They’re shaking things up,” a source told the outlet. The insider said, “She was offered another job on the show, but she decided to move on.”

After working as a television executive assistant in 2002, Shookus rose through the ranks and became a producer in 2012. She also booked hosts and musical guests, as well as hiring new talent to head the talent department at “SNL.”

Shookus previously dated Ben Affleck, 50. The couple first met in 2015 when the “Argo” star hosted “SNL” for the fifth time. Affleck had separated from his wife of 10 years, Jennifer Garner, 50, the year before, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

After making their romance public in 2017, Shookus and Affleck split in 2018, shortly before the actor entered rehab. The couple reunited in early 2019 but went their separate ways in April of the same year.

“She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in LA and they realized it wasn’t going to work out while they loved and respected each other,” a source told PEOPLE. magazine “They really put in another solid effort.”

The insider added, “They’ve always had a crush on each other.”

In 2021, Affleck rekindled his romance with his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez53. The two ended their engagement in 2004 after two years together.

After tying the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas last month, the couple are set to walk the walk again this weekend during a lavish three-day bash at Affleck’s sprawling estate in Georgia.