New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Saturday Night Live” It lost three more actors.

Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor and Aristotle Athari join the list of people who have left the show ahead of Season 48.

Moffat and Villaseñor were added to the “SNL” cast in 2016. Athari joined the comedy sketch show in 2021 as a featured player, which lasted for just one season.

Currently, the returning cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punky Johnson, Colin Jost, Igo Nwodim, Chris Redd, Sarah Sherman, Cicely Strong, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang.

‘SNL’ producer Lindsay Shookus leaves show after 20 years: ‘Forever grateful’

Three more cast members were reported to be leaving the show after senior producer Lindsay Shookus announced her exit after 20 seasons.

“After 20 seasons on Saturday Night Live (and 415 live shows – I counted!), I’ve decided to trade in the wild late night life and move on from the show,” she wrote in the long caption of her photo. Set.

Shookus continued: “When I started in 2002, I was a kid from Buffalo, NY, who didn’t know anything about the business, and I just wanted to be a part of it somehow. I found my place at SNL, and I’ve spent the last two decades working with some really smart and talented people. Developed wonderful friendships and memories.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The New York native said she met her ex-husband and former “SNL” producer Kevin Miller, who she shares daughter Maddie with through his work on the show.

“What greater gift from my time on the show than my sweet, funny girl who brightens every day,” Shookus wrote.

Cast members include Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnonIdy Bryant and Kyle Mooney bid farewell to the show in the season 47 finale.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Rob Schneider recently expressed his opinion Know that “Saturday Night Live” is over.

The 58-year-old “SNL” alum told podcast host Glenn Beck that McKinnon performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” at the cold open after the 2016 US presidential election because he believed Hillary Clinton would not cancel the NBC comedy sketch series.

“I hate trashing my own show,” the “Duce Bigalo: Male Gigolo” star said during an appearance on “The Glenn Beck Podcast.”

He continued, “When Hillary Clinton lost — it was understandable. She wasn’t the most likable person in the room. And then when Kate McKinnon went out there on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in the cold opening and she started dressing up. As Hillary Clinton, she started playing ‘Hallelujah.’ Make a joke at the end’ I literally prayed.

“‘Don’t do it. Please don’t go there.’ And there was no joke at the end, and I went, ‘It’s over. It’s over. It’s not coming back.’

Fox News Digital’s Ashley Hume contributed to this report.