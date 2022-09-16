New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Saturday Night Live” Season 48 announced the cast, introducing four new cast members.

The late-night sketch comedy show was a ratings hit at the end of last season when cast members Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor and Aristotle Athari, as well as Ide Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle announced their departures. Mooney, has been on the show for a long time.

Now, just weeks before the Season 48 premiere, NBC has announced new cast members. Marcelo Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker will be joining the show.

They will be joined by returning cast members Kenan ThompsonHeidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, James Austin, Punky Johnson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Igo Nwodim, Chris Redd, Sarah Sherman and Cecily Strong.

Some new actors have comedic backgrounds. Hernandez was recently named Just for Laughs’ New Face of Comedy and is the creative director of the comedy brand Only in Dade.

Newcomer Walker has appeared on Comedy Central’s “Up Next” and has written for both “Everything’s Trash” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.” Kearney appeared in the Prime Video series “A league of their own” and was also part of Comedy Central’s 2019 “Up Next” showcase.

Finally, Longfellow was named TBS’ comic to watch at the 2017 New York Comedy Festival, appearing on TBS’s “Conan” and NBC’s “Bring the Funny.”

At the 2022 Emmy Awards in September, “SNL” creator and showrunner Lorne Michaels She told Deadline that it’s always difficult when more than one cast member leaves the show at the same time, but that doesn’t stop them from finding new people and continuing the show.

“Transition years are always difficult but always exciting,” he told the outlet. “There are new ones. At least there are four new ones now.”

The new season of “Saturday Night Live” is set to debut on Oct. 1 with episodes on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 to follow the next two Saturdays, but there’s no word yet on who the hosts and musical guest will be for those shows. .