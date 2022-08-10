Smoke is playing a key role as wildfires continue to grow in the Netherlands, the officer said.

type here...
Smoke from a wildfire in central Newfoundland is shown in a photo taken by the government on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Smoke continues to play a key role in the development of both major fires. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador/The Canadian Press)

The Paradise Lake wildfire that has engulfed central Newfoundland has expanded by another 6,800 hectares, and firefighting efforts began on Wednesday.

Provincial wildfire watchman Jeff Motti told CBC News on Wednesday that the fire currently covers 17,233 hectares, or 17.2 square kilometers. This number is up sharply from Tuesday’s update of 10,337 ha.

Although the area received nearly 20 millimeters of rain on Tuesday, Motti said smoke continues to play a key role in the fires’ growth.

“There was a lot of smoke coming out of it,” Motti told CBC News. “At the beginning of the incident, it caused big, big problems and we just had to use our water bombers as efficiently as possible.”

The fire is still considered out of control as crews continue to work on site Wednesday.

A man sits in front of maps of wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Jeff Motti is a Newfoundland and Labrador wildfire watchman. He says crews will assess whether the Bay d’Espoire Highway can remain open Wednesday morning. (SHS)

Another major fire near the Bay d’Espoire Highway also expanded to 5,769 hectares, up 42 hectares from Tuesday.

The Bay D’Espoir Highway remains open as of Wednesday morning after five days of closure, but Department of Transportation officials said Tuesday they will reassess the condition of the road on Wednesday morning.

Motti said crews will take into account low wind speeds, which are predicted to be around 20 km/h.

  • Major highway reopens to cut-off Newfoundland communities as wildfires continue to rage

“The rain certainly helped us yesterday, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us,” he added.

“Today we will have to go and do another assessment to see if it is safe to continue and that will always be our number one operational target off the Bay d’Espoire Highway.”

Smoke expected to hit communities on Thursday

Meanwhile, the mayor of Grand Falls Windsor is asking residents to prepare for heavy smoke in the area in the coming days as the winds begin to change.

Mayor Barry Manuel said in a press release Tuesday that the city expects to see smoky conditions in the area on Thursday, when winds are forecast to shift south.

Special air quality statements remain in place for most of central and western Newfoundland, including Bukens, Green Bay and White Bay.

Barry Manuel – Mayor of Grand Falls Windsor. (Garret Barry/CBC)

If a resident is vulnerable to smoke and poor air quality, the city advises people to evacuate to temporary safe housing or to a provincial government evacuation shelter in Deer Lake, the report said.

Buses will leave the area between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm during Wednesday from both Joe Byrne Memorial Stadium and Windsor Stadium. Residents are asked to arrive one hour prior to departure and bring only essentials with them.

Pets are allowed on the bus, but must be in a kettle or cage. They are not allowed into the evacuation center but will be taken care of at the pet shelter at Deer Lake Fire Hall.

