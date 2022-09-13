Smoke from wildfires from British Columbia and the US is spreading east as several fires remain uncontained.

Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia, Washington and Idaho has spread east, prompting air quality advisories from Vancouver Island to Alberta.

Environment Canada supports recommendations for parts of northeast British Columbia and the southern half of the province, and issued air quality statements to southern Alberta.

He warns that the amount of fine particles in the smoke is likely to increase as the day progresses.

The BlueSky Canada smoke forecast map shows slight relief from overcast conditions over the next 72 hours.

Wildfires contributing to the smoke include a 287-square-kilometre fire near Hudson’s Hope in northeastern British Columbia that has forced more than 1,000 people from their homes.

The British Columbia Wildfire Service says crews are working to contain the eastern flank of a suspected lightning-driven fire that threatens Hudson Hope, as well as WAC Bennett Dam, the province’s key power generator.

The blaze was only four kilometers from the WAC Bennett dam on Monday afternoon.

“These dams and their generating stations are critical public infrastructure. With this in mind, both facilities will continue to operate with limited staff,” BC Hydro said in a statement.

The organization has stated that the dam can also be controlled remotely should the need arise, and that their structures are made of concrete and cannot be easily damaged by fire.

Fires east of Vancouver also triggered evacuation orders and warnings west and east of Hope, as well as eastbound highway 1 lane closures. Since then, one eastbound lane has reopened.

The Flood Falls wildfire, classified as out of control, burns on very steep terrain, making it difficult for fire brigades on the ground to access. The fire department sent helicopters to extinguish the eastern and western flanks of this fire.

This was reported to the CBC by the mayor of Hope County. Early edition that the smoke makes it difficult to extinguish the fire.

“Visibility is so bad that they can’t fly in, and even helicopters sometimes have trouble getting close enough,” Mayor Peter Robb said.

He says the air quality in his area remains poor and the fire situation has barely changed.

“It continues to grow and move westward,” he said. “He’s moving away from our community so he’ll be impacting more [the communities of] Laidlaw and Popkum, but as of last update… there are no buildings or properties here. [in Hope] currently affected.”

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued an evacuation order for five homes in Laidlaw, about 14 km southwest of downtown Hope.