First on Fox: Among the policy proposals unveiled by Washington state GOP Senate nominee Tiffany Smiley are implementing term limits for members of Congress and eliminating congressional salaries if federal lawmakers fail to pass a budget.

Smiley, a military wife, nurse, veterans rights advocate and first-time Republican candidate seeking to defeat longtime Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, released her “agenda for political renewal and reform” on Monday, first shared with Fox News Digital.

The agenda focuses on holding politicians accountable and Smiley’s campaign “gives hope to voters who have lost faith in government’s ability to effect positive change in their lives”. Additionally, one of Smiley’s pledges is to hold 10 town hall meetings a year “to be accessible to as many Washington state voters as possible.”

“Voters have lost faith in politicians and lost faith in government,” Smiley emphasized.

“And they have good reason. Career politicians are always out for themselves, government always throws up roadblocks for the people it serves, and party politics always gets in the way of what’s best for our country. Enough is enough,” argued Smiley. , she indirectly took aim at Murray, who served three decades in the Senate.

Smiley, who signed a pledge to amend congressional term limits in June, highlighted that “if a politician is elected before someone is born, they should not be on the ballot when that voter reaches voting age.”

Highlighting her pledge to freeze the annual salary of members of Congress if they fail to pass a budget for that year, Smiley asserted that “for every family at the kitchen table to live within their means, so must the government.”

In addition to pledging to hold 10 town hall meetings a year, Smiley’s proposals include banning taxpayer funds from “going to political campaigns,” vowing to oppose what she calls “federalization of elections” and supporting a push by some states to implement it. Voter ID and mail ballot signature verification laws.

The new agenda is the fourth in a series of policy rollouts from Smiley.

Smiley highlighted that “restoring faith and trust in government means reforming the way politicians behave and finding ways to hold them to account.” “This agenda is on the horizon for all voters who want their representatives to be honest and find solutions to our problems.”

Smiley gained national attention a decade and a half ago after her Army officer husband was permanently blinded in an attack in Iraq. She told Fox News last year that her efforts on her husband’s behalf “opened my eyes to the federal government’s failure to protect and support our men and women in uniform.”

Her push for reform landed her on national TV and helped push the Trump administration and Congress to pass reforms in the Department of Veterans Affairs. Former President Trump signed a bill into law in 2017 that gave leadership at the VA more power to fire failed employees and protect those who uncover agency wrongdoing.

Described as “Mom Tennis Shoes” when she first ran for the Senate in 1992, Murray won all of her re-elections by double-digit margins in blue Washington state.

Despite Murray enjoying a large fundraising advantage over Smiley, recent opinion polls in the state have indicated Murray is up by high single digits, with Republicans hoping to flip the longtime blue seat red. It’s been 28 years since a Republican won a Senate election in Washington State.

The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but Democrats control the chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ constitutional role as Senate President. Republicans need a net gain of just one seat in the November midterms to regain the majority they lost when Democrats won a pair of Senate runoff elections in Georgia in January 2021.