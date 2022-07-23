New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A pilot was rescued Friday after a small Banner plane crashed in waters off Southern California.

An accident happened Captured on video A beachgoer, who showed the plane landing at Huntington Beach around 1:30 p.m., saw several people, including lifeguards, running into the sea to help the pilot, who was unharmed.

The accident occurred during the 2022 California Surf Lifesaving Association Junior Lifeguard Championship, the group said.

“The course had a break or the contestant would have landed while running it,” tweeted a spokesperson for the event.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department said the plane was carrying a banner over the beach. Video captured by Fox Los Angeles shows people carrying long banners through the water.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The aircraft appeared to be largely intact on shore.