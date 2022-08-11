New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Several COVID-hit Chinese cities from the country’s east to west on Thursday imposed fresh restrictions and lockdowns on their populations to contain the blaze that could disrupt local economies.

A key practice of China’s “Dynamic Covid-Zero” strategy — a soft kind of lockdown — is to reduce unnecessary movement of people for a few days immediately after dozens of new cases emerge. The aim is to prevent efforts to contain the outbreak from turning into the extended nightmares seen in Shanghai and Wuhan.

Uncertainty over how long such short lockdowns could last – bec7866ause Omicron’s high transmissibility makes it difficult to clear infections – has damaged business confidence and made people reluctant to travel.

China’s Covid lockdowns are a sign of deeper problems

Yiwu, an eastern export and manufacturing hub, said on Thursday it would enter three days of “quiet maintenance”, with most of its residents banned from leaving designated areas and some confined to their homes.

Yiwu’s 1.9 million people join millions of others in several cities whose movements are largely restricted to their residential compounds, unless they need to go out for things like COVID tests, grocery shopping or hospital visits.

Companies whose employees can work on closed campuses will still be allowed to operate, but all public venues in Yiwu will be closed for three days, with the exception of hospitals and other places that provide essential services.

In China’s western region of Xinjiang, three cities in the Aksu region have allowed employees to leave their homes for work since Thursday, but restricted everyone to essential movements. It is not clear when the measures will be lifted.

Key districts in Xinjiang’s capital Urumqi are under a five-day lockdown from Wednesday.

Clusters in tourism hotspots Hainan and Tibet continue to expand, with affected cities under lockdown.

Mainland China reported 1,993 new coronavirus cases domestically as of Aug. 10 — 614 symptomatic and 1,379 asymptomatic — the National Health Commission said Thursday.

With no new deaths, the death toll was kept at 5,226. China has confirmed 232,809 cases with symptoms as of Aug. 10, including both locally-acquired and arrivals.

Chinese authorities apologize for Covid-19 break-ins

China’s capital Beijing reported two local cases the previous day, while financial hub Shanghai and southern technology hub Shenzhen reported zero new local infections.