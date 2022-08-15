Slowing Inflation Doesn’t Mean You’ll Get Your Purchasing Power Back

Investors in the financial markets were elated when the latest inflation data showed that price increases in the United States had peaked.

While business journalists often hint that rising stock prices are a good omen for everyone, it’s unclear whether many Canadian workers, especially those who don’t have the money to invest in stocks and bonds, are ready to breathe a sigh of relief.

While we expect Canada’s inflation rate on Tuesday (and economists also expect it to ease from its high), there may be good reason to believe that even for market traders, last week’s euphoria may be premature.

Irrational rebound?

Some financial observers have called last week’s stock surge a bear market rally. irrational rebound .

And the Canadians I spoke to, representing unions, academia and the private sector, were all heavily slandered about the idea that lowering inflation is a panacea that will make everyone feel good again.

The cooling real estate market, where many Canadians have invested their savings, is showing little sign that its latest downward trend may be reversing.

The lingering effects of declining purchasing power can never be reversed.

And a drop in consumption due to falling wages and wealth is likely to hit Canadian businesses hard and could instead be a signal of future economic trouble.

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange were buoyed by the fall in US inflation last week, which sent the markets soaring. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

“Companies that have been able to increase [prices] and passing on that higher value to consumers will benefit, at least in the short term,” said Gurupdesh Pander, an economist and professor of finance at the Odette School of Business at the University of Windsor, Ontario.

Pander understands why the markets reacted positively to signs of declining inflation because it could mean that central banks may not need to raise interest rates as much or as quickly. But he fears last year’s sharp price increases have already taken their toll.

The problem, he says, is that inflation is cumulative, like compound interest the other way around. Lowering the rate of inflation will not bring back your purchasing power.

Workers can never catch up

As an example, Pander points to the payroll contract at his university, which he describes as a microcosm of the situation across the country. The contract, signed just last year, provides for an increase of one percent per year for three years and a little more for the fourth year.

Even when inflation rose within the central bank’s target range of around two percent, a one percent increase would mean real wages—where inflation-adjusted real funds— actually slowly declined as a result, the purchasing power of workers has been constantly declining.

But with Canadian inflation in the eight percent range, the fall is much sharper; this means that the real wages of these workers have fallen by seven percent this year alone. Pander said that even if inflation starts to slow, by the end of the contract period, employees “could be 14.15% below the inflation rate and they’ll never catch up.”

And while this is bad for workers because they are actually getting poorer, it is also bad for businesses because overall spending in the economy is also shrinking.

Many grocery stores have been able to offer higher prices to shoppers, but as overall spending begins to fall, some retailers will be hurt. (Ivano Demers/CBC/Radio-Canada)

“Be aware that if wages don’t rise enough, consumers will have less money to buy in the future, so it will come back and bite those companies as well,” Pander said.

Inflation can sneak up on you. While many workers who have had little experience with high inflation may not have realized that what appeared to be wage increases were actually post-inflation real wage declines, said Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labor Congress (CLC).

And now they’re on a crash course.

“They don’t have time to think about economic theories,” Bruske said by phone from Las Vegas, where she spoke at a convention of the United Metallurgists, where it was clear inflation was hurting. “But they can feel a pinch in their wallet.”

Revival of the trade union movement

Bruske, who immigrated to Manitoba as a child, was elected president of the CLC last year when inflation had just topped three percent. Since then, she said, the loss of workers’ purchasing power while some employers accumulate profits helped revitalize the North American trade union movement, which in recent years has not been as strong as it should have been. The pain of falling real wages for their members was a wake-up call.

“I absolutely believe it,” Bruske said. “I think many unions, if not all, are introspective.”

Not only are unions increasingly recruiting and mobilizing their members, she said, but they are “organizing from outside” to increase membership in sectors that may not have been needed until recently.

But when asked whether this would increase the economically destructive actions of the workers, Bruske answered the question indirectly.

“I think there are many more strike votes ahead of us,” she said.

Carl Chamotta, chief market strategist for U.S. payments company Corpay, is skeptical that Canadian unions still have the clout to raise wages and ignite a new wage price spiral . However, he said, tensions in the labor market have meant that the negotiating positions have shifted to workers.

Like Pander, he’s not convinced that signs of declining inflation mean the economy can avoid a recession — even if labor shortages mean the job market won’t be hit as hard as it has been in the past.

WATCH | There are signs that inflation in Canada may be declining:

Inflation shows signs of slowing down as prices for some commodities fall Duration 1:58 There is cautious optimism that inflation in Canada may have peaked as price increases in things like oil, lumber and real estate begin to ease.

“In other words, we are likely to see employers trying to keep their workers longer than during previous economic downturns,” he said.

Do not look down

Chamotta said it is clear that wages have fallen and company managers know it will be difficult to keep raising prices even if their costs, including labor costs, continue to rise. He agrees that spending will continue to fall — not just because of falling real wages, but also because of falling assets, including most people’s biggest asset: their homes.

“In particular, we are seeing a significant and prolonged decline in home prices across Canada, especially in major cities, which will affect the well-being of wealthy consumers,” he said.

Two houses for sale on the outskirts of Carlisle, Sask. For most Canadians, their home is their greatest asset, and falling prices make them feel poorer. (Don Pittis/CBC)

Like a cartoon Coyote running off a cliff, consumption in Canada has already begun to fall, he says, but consumers and the businesses that depend on them have not yet looked down and realized it.

Canada’s chief central banker, Tiff Macklem, has repeatedly said that the only way to keep workers’ wages from falling further behind is to quickly bring inflation under control with high interest rates. even at the cost of destabilizing the market for Canadian homes.

Despite market optimism that signs of success in fighting inflation mean interest rate hikes will slow, Chamotta said that until inflation is truly beaten, central banks may be reluctant to send such a message.

Instead, he said, in upcoming monetary policy announcements, they may decide to deliberately “cast cold water on the idea that monetary conditions will become less stable any time soon.”