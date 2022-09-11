New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

According to a new study, there may be a link between poor sleep and several mental health disorders.

These mental health disorders include anxiety, Tourette syndrome and autism, according to a press release from the University of California, Irvine (UCI) released earlier this month by researchers.

Scientists at UCI hypothesize that circadian rhythm disruption, or CRD, is a “psychopathology factor” shared by a wide range of mental illnesses, the release shared.

Research into the “molecular foundation” of CRD is critical to unlocking better treatments for these mental disorders, the scientists also noted.

Research on the relationship between sleep and mental disorders was recently published in the journal Translational Psychology.

“Circadian rhythms play a fundamental role in all biological systems, from molecules to populations,” said Pierre Baldi, director of UCI’s Institute for Genomics and Bioinformatics and professor of computer science at UCI, and senior author, in a UCI press release.

“Our analysis found that circadian rhythm disruption is a factor that broadly overlaps the entire spectrum of mental health disorders,” he continued.

According to the press release, UCI researchers found significant evidence through a careful review of peer-reviewed literature on sleep disturbance and the most prevalent mental health disorders among these disorders.

“The telltale sign of circadian rhythm disruption — a problem with sleep — is present in every disorder,” lead author Amal Alachkar, a neuroscientist and professor in UCI’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, said in the release.

“Our focus is on widely known conditions including autism, ADHD and bipolar disorder,” she continued, “We argue that the CRD psychopathology factor hypothesis can be generalized to other mental health problems such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, food addiction and Parkinson’s disease. “

According to Healthline.com, the circadian rhythm is the sleep-wake pattern a person experiences during a 24-hour day.

It helps regulate a daily schedule for sleep and wakefulness, and most organisms have one, they add.

“Maintaining healthy habits can help you better respond to this natural rhythm of your body,” the publication states.

A mother and grandmother from the greater Washington, DC, area says good sleep habits, like getting up early, can also help with general health and mental outlook.

“Some parents today let their kids choose their bedtimes, and I never thought that was a good idea,” she told Fox News Digital. “Starting healthy sleep patterns when children are young is a proactive step.”

UCI researchers share more information on circadian rhythms.

“Circadian rhythms are intrinsically sensitive to light/dark cues,” states their press release on the new research, “so they are easily disrupted by nocturnal light exposure, and the degree of disruption depends on gender and varies with age. .”

They added, “One example is the hormonal response to CRD felt by pregnant women; both mother and fetus may experience clinical effects from CRD and chronic stress.”

Scientists also believe that age is also an important factor; CRD may influence the onset of senility-related psychiatric disorders in the elderly.

“The interaction of circadian rhythms and mood disorders with sex is an interesting issue we explored,” Baldi said. “For example, Tourette syndrome predominates in males, and Alzheimer’s disease is about two-thirds to one-third more common in females.”

Scientists also believe that age is also an important factor; The UCI team noted that CRD may influence the onset of age-related psychiatric disorders in the elderly.

Alachar also noted the challenges of testing the team’s hypothesis “at the cellular level” in the release.

The UCI-led team suggested testing CRD using “transcriptomic (gene expression) and metabolic techniques in mouse models,” according to the release.

“This will be a high-throughput process, with researchers obtaining samples from both healthy and diseased individuals every few hours of the circadian cycle,” Baldi said in a press release.

He continued, “This approach can be applied with limitations in humans, since only serum samples can really be used, but it can be applied on a large scale in animal models, especially mice, by sampling tissues from different brain regions and different organs. Along with serum.”

If experiments are conducted “in a systematic manner across age, sex, and brain regions” to investigate circadian molecular rhythmicity “before and during disease progression,” it could help the mental health research community identify potential biomarkers, causal relationships, and novel therapeutic approaches. Objectives and means,” he stated.