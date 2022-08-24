New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If you’re deprived of quality sleep, you may be less inclined to help another person, according to a new study.

Through three separate experiments, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley have found that sleep deprivation affects how humans treat each other. The study was published Tuesday Journal PLOS BiologyA selfish effect of altered behavior due to sleep deprivation has been identified.

On average, the CDC states that adults need at least seven hours of sleep each night to maintain a healthy lifestyle. However, more than 30% of Americans report getting far less than the required amount of sleep.

Because of the daylight saving in the first experiment, even an hour’s loss had a significant effect on a person’s behavior. The researchers found that charitable giving dropped 10% in states a week after the change took effect. However, in states where clocks are not adjusted, there is no decrease.

In a second experiment, the researchers analyzed the participants’ neurological activity during eight hours of sleep, compared to their brain activity after no sleep. Brain regions most affected by a person’s ability to empathize with a fellow human being.

Moreover, the scientists observed the sleep quality of more than 100 participants for 3-4 nights in the last test conducted. In this study, researchers observed that sleep quality is ultimately more important than quantity in determining a person’s self-esteem. Participants reportedly completed a questionnaire to determine how long and how well they slept.

“Helping is a central, fundamental characteristic of humankind. This new research demonstrates that sleep deprivation can also degrade the structure of human society,” study co-author Matthew Walker said in a statement to Forbes. “How we function as a social species—and we are a social species—depends a lot on how much sleep we get.”