Washington Times columnist Charlie Hurt told Fox News on Thursday that President Biden used the pretense of an official presidential address to deliver an “angry and furious” campaign-style speech to the 73 million people who voted for Donald Trump as an enemy of American democracy.

Biden declared – with US Marines stationed behind him against the dark red-backlit Independence Hall – that American citizens who support Trump “don’t respect the Constitution” and can justify violence to achieve political ends.

Hurt said he has never seen a president take aim at the nearly half of Americans who hold official positions in the executive branch of the United States government in a presidential speech.

“I’ve never seen such an angry, brazen speech in which a president attacks the voters he works for,” he said.

“It’s also very silly because at another point in the speech, he starts talking about how it’s not normal.”

During the speech, Biden was seen from a distance chanting “Let’s go Brandon” — also an obvious pun.

Biden interrupted his remarks at one point to declare that such people “have a right to be offended.”

He billed his enemies as “MAGA Republicans” – an acronym for “Make America Great Again.”

The president was accompanied by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. was joined by several local officials, including Philadelphia Mayor James Kenney; Reps. Brendan Boyle, Mary Gay Scanlon and Madeleine Dean, all D-Pa. – and Rep. Lisa Blunt-Rochester, D-Del., and at least two officials from his home state in Wilmington Mayor Michael Purzycki, according to the guest list.

Missing from the rope-line list were two Democrats running for statewide office in November — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Republican for Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz vs. Commonwealth Attorney General Joshua Shapiro vs. Retired US Army Col. Doug Mastriano. Governor

In regards to the election, Hurt said Biden believes strongly attacking his critics before November is the best way for him to make an “advantage,” saying the president hopes his rhetoric will force Republican activists to do something tough. or violent.

“I think he’s doing everything he can to get something so people get out of hand. And that’s a scary thing to think about.”

Hurt said Biden, by contrast, is “likely to be punished for gas prices, inflation and open borders and crime — these are issues people care about.”

Host Tammy Bruce added that while this isn’t the first time Biden has characterized his critics as extremists, this may be his harshest and most divisive outing yet.

In January, she pointed out how Biden compared supporters of the Election Security Act to late segregationist Democratic Alabama Gov. George Wallace.

Biden has used strong language to oppose political opponents in other cases, including in a widely circulated clip of a 2012 Danville, Va., stump speech where he declared that then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s fiscal policy platform would be largely black. done Audience “back in chains.”

Before the speech, the White House said it would not be a political campaign address, but as other observers have noted, urging people to vote for a particular party or candidate, as Biden has done, is an inherently political statement.