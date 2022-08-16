New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Summer is coming to an end soon, but many of us are still spending a lot of time outdoors, including at the beach, golf course, tennis court, and park.

It is especially important to protect ourselves from the damaging summer rays if we have put off our regular exam dues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regardless of skin tone, everyone is susceptible to the harmful effects of the sun, health experts shared with Fox News Digital.

They say taking steps to protect our skin from sun exposure can reduce the risk of skin cancer and premature aging like age spots, wrinkles and sagging.

When we’re booking time at the beach or golf course — or wherever we’re headed — doctors recommend booking a routine skin check with our dermatologist. Also, we should always bring (and use) the right sunscreen.

“I recommend an annual exam, which should include an examination of the entire body from scalp to mid-toe.” Dr. David J. Leffel, MD, professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Conn., and David Paige Smith, chief of surgery, told Fox News Digital.

“It’s important for everyone to get checked, especially if there’s a history of sunburn as a child or if we work in the sun or participate in recreational activities,” he added.

Also, if we are fair skinned, light haired and have blue/green eyes – these are additional reasons to check.

Dr. Anthony M. Rossi, MD, specializes in dermatological, cosmetic and laser surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

An assistant attending surgeon said annual skin exams are important for everyone. “Skin checks are important for certain subgroups of people — people with a personal history of melanoma or skin cancer, people with a strong family history of melanoma, people with multiple moles or red head phenotypes, and people with a new or seriously changing lesion.”

A dermatology practice is booking months in advance due to an influx of calls trying to schedule their annual exam.

Jen Black, who works at Wesson Dermatology in Great Neck, NY, told Fox News Digital that many patients have stopped getting skin checks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to spot suspicious spots

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), skin cancer is the most common cancer in the US.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), an estimated one in five Americans will develop skin cancer — but caught early, skin cancer is highly treatable.

The main types of skin cancer are squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

According to the AAD, melanoma is rare but has the potential to invade tissue and spread to other parts of the body. According to the National Cancer Institute, most deaths from skin cancer are caused by melanoma.

“My rule of thumb is, ‘When in doubt, check it out’.”

Dermatologists say it’s important to perform self-skin checks to identify suspicious spots that require further evaluation by your doctor.

Dr. Leffel told Fox Digital News, “Any mole that changes color, shape or size or seems to be growing should be checked out.”

Often, patients have their own sense of what doesn’t feel right, he said.

“Certainly, any sores that do not heal after 4-6 weeks or come back after healing should be evaluated by a dermatologist or general practitioner,” he says. “My rule of thumb is ‘when in doubt, check it out’.”

How to conduct a self-inspection

The American Academy of Dermatology offers the following tips on how to perform a self-skin exam.

Examine your body in a full-length mirror

Check your body front and back in the mirror

Raise your hands and look to the right and left

Look at your underarms, forearms and palms

Look at the front and back of the legs, the spaces between the toes, and the soles of your feet

Examine the back of your neck and scalp with a hand mirror. Part the hair to get a closer look at your scalp.

Use a hand mirror to check your back and buttocks

The AAD says it’s important to apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every two hours or after swimming and sweating.

Sunscreen and sunblock are two terms used to refer to a chemical filter in sun protection products, says Dr. Rossi.

Chemical sunscreens typically contain chemical filters called avobenzone and oxybenzone, while sunblocks use a physical barrier mineral-based filter, such as zinc or titanium oxides, says Memorial Sloan Kettering, a surgeon.

“We mainly use the term sunscreen and refer to the term physical vs chemical,” Rossi said to help clarify.

“I like mineral sunscreens, which were historically called sunblock. The two mineral ingredients are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide,” he says, “and they both protect in the UVB and UVA range.”

“Heavy, thick sunscreens are less desirable than lighter-to-the-touch sunscreens.”

If you choose a chemical-based sunscreen, it’s important that it’s broad-spectrum for UVA and UVB coverage, he says.

Rossi, founder of the Dr. Rossi Derm MD skincare line, says mineral sunblocks are less irritating.

“Chemical filters are a very common culprit for irritation and allergy to sunscreen. They can irritate some people. If you’re using a sunscreen that stings or irritates, it’s probably a chemical sunscreen, so you should try a mineral-based one,” Rossi told Fox News Digital.

Rossi says sunscreen products protect against skin cancer, but also prevent photoaging from UV and hyperpigmentation from UV exposure.

Rossi cautions, “UVA also passes through clouds and window glass! This is especially important for patients with hyperpigmentation problems after conditions like inflammation or melasma.”

Use SPF (sun protection factor) sunscreens — and actually apply it to the skin, doctors say.

Seek shade when the sun is strongest, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“What’s most important is that a particular sunscreen feels good enough on the skin that the person uses it regularly,” says Leffel. “Heavy, thick sunscreens are less desirable than light-to-touch sunscreens.”

If a person is concerned about the chemicals in sunscreen, he says the best bet is “zinc oxide – that’s a mineral sunscreen product.”

Aside from applying sunscreen, it’s important to wear sun protective clothing, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses when spending time outdoors this summer, the AAD says.

The association recommends seeking shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when the sun is at its strongest.