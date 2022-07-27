Skating legend Tony Hawk tackles the world of fingerboarding with Hot Wheels skates

(CNN)mythological Skateboarder Tony Hawk has announced a collaboration with Hot Wheels that will bring a new toy to the market and help increase access to community skate parks.
Hot Wheels Skate is a line of “fingerboards” — mini skateboards used to create skateboarding tricks using the middle and index fingers. The toy was first popularized by professional skateboarder Lance Mountain in the 1980s.
The Tony Hawk fingerboard and matching playset, which includes ramps and other skate park elements, will be available exclusively at Walmart. For beginners, the set also includes clip-on “skate shoes” that clip onto the board, making it easy for kids of all ages to use.
Hawke, 54, told CNN he’s excited about the fact that the line is suitable for fingerboarders of all skill sets.
“I liked their direction because it was more for all kinds of skills,” he said. “Also just their creative team is so amazing. So the playsets that they have are really fun and irreverent. And that felt like a really cool angle and started fingerboarding as a whole.”
For Hawk, the beginner-friendly ethos of the fingerboard set is emblematic of the inclusivity of skateboarding in general.
“I find skateboarding to be a great equalizer,” he said. “And anyone is invited to jump. You’re only judged by your skating, not your background. And uniqueness is key — uniqueness is welcome.”
As part of the partnership, Hot Wheels announced that they will donate to the non-profit organization The Skate Park Project. Hawke began building public skateparks around the US.
The organization “is important to me because I grew up near one of the last skate parks in America,” he said. “It was my home away from home, it’s where I found my sense of community, where I found my friends, where I found my identity. And it’s never lost on me how lucky I am to have that.”
“And so when I had some kind of success, I thought the best thing I could do was provide more of these places that were so important to me as a child,” he added. “It’s about developing space for your community, not trying to grow commercial.”
Hawke retired from professional skateboarding in 2003, but has continued to champion the sport and helped turn it into a prestigious and rigorous sport with prestigious competitions. In 2021, the game even Premiered at the OlympicsA move Hawk said has helped show people “discipline and how serious it can be.”
This year, Hawke plans to host the second annual Vert Alert, a competition designed to highlight the “non-reduced” challenges of vertical skating — that is, skating on steep inclines or slopes, rather than in a street setting or skate park.