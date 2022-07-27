Skating legend Tony Hawk tackles the world of fingerboarding with Hot Wheels skates

(CNN) mythological Skateboarder Tony Hawk has announced a collaboration with Hot Wheels that will bring a new toy to the market and help increase access to community skate parks.

Hot Wheels Skate is a line of “fingerboards” — mini skateboards used to create skateboarding tricks using the middle and index fingers. The toy was first popularized by professional skateboarder Lance Mountain in the 1980s.

The Tony Hawk fingerboard and matching playset, which includes ramps and other skate park elements, will be available exclusively at Walmart. For beginners, the set also includes clip-on “skate shoes” that clip onto the board, making it easy for kids of all ages to use.

Hawke, 54, told CNN he’s excited about the fact that the line is suitable for fingerboarders of all skill sets.

“I liked their direction because it was more for all kinds of skills,” he said. “Also just their creative team is so amazing. So the playsets that they have are really fun and irreverent. And that felt like a really cool angle and started fingerboarding as a whole.”

