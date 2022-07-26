Sixth teen charged in 1989 Central Park runner case exonerated.

Enlarge this image switch title Stephen Hirsch/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A co-defendant of the so-called Central Park Five, whose conviction for the infamous rape of a jogger in 1989 was vacated more than a decade later, had his conviction vacated on Monday on the related charge.

Stephen Lopez was exonerated in response to requests from both Lopez’s attorney and prosecutors at a Manhattan court hearing.

Lopez was 15 when he was arrested along with five other black and Hispanic teenagers for raping and assaulting Trisha Meili, but reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to the lesser charge that he and several others robbed a male jogger on the same night.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg told the judge on Monday that a review of the case showed that Lopez unwittingly pleaded guilty “in the face of false statements” and under “tremendous external pressure.” He served over three years behind bars before being released in the early 1990s.

Lopez, now 48, did not testify in court and left without talking to reporters.

“Mr. Lopez is currently seeking seclusion,” said his lawyer, Eric Shapiro Renfro.

During the hearing, the defense attorney told his client, “I believe what happened to you was a profound injustice and an American tragedy … I am happy to be here today with D. A. Bragg so that we can return your name to you.” “

The brutal attack on Meili, a 28-year-old white investment banker who was in a coma for 12 days after the attack, was considered a symbol of lawlessness in New York in an era when the city recorded 2,000 murders a year.

She was attacked at night when several people were attacked by groups of young people in the park.

Five teenagers were convicted of assaulting Meili and served six to 13 years in prison. Their convictions were dropped in 2002 after evidence linked convicted serial rapist and murderer Matias Reyes to the attack. Reyes told investigators that he alone was responsible for the attack on Meili.

The prosecutor’s office, which considered the case, came to the conclusion that the teenagers’ confessions, made after many hours of interrogation, were deeply erroneous.

“Comparison of testimony reveals disturbing inconsistencies,” they wrote at the time in court documents. “The accounts of the five defendants differed from each other in specific details of virtually every major aspect of the crime.”

Prosecutors said Monday that claims that Lopez was involved in that night’s violence were also untrue.

Other people who linked Lopez to the attacks on joggers and joggers later dropped their allegations in their civil testimony, prosecutors wrote in court documents. The newspapers add that the male runner never identified Lopez as one of the attackers.

The Central Park Five, now sometimes referred to as the “Rehabilitated Five”, won $40 million in settlements from the city and inspired books, films, and television shows.

Lopez received no compensation and his case has been all but forgotten since he pleaded guilty to robbery in 1991 to avoid a more serious rape charge. His pending acquittal was first reported in The New York Times.

The Associated Press does not usually identify victims of sexual assault, but Meili went public in 2003 and published a book called I’m a Central Park runner.