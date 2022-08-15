Six weeks of “hell”: brutal Russian detentions in Ukraine

Ukraine — It was a particularly perilous time for a military-age man in Russian-occupied northern Ukraine, where Russian troops were losing ground last spring to a fierce Ukrainian counterattack. It was then that the soldiers of the occupying forces seized the young auto mechanic when he was walking through his native village with his wife and neighbor, blindfolded him, tied his hands and pushed him into the bus.

It was the beginning of six weeks of “hell,” said Vasyl, 37, who, like most of the people interviewed for this article, declined to give his last name for fear of reprisals. He was transferred from one place of detention to another, during interrogations he was beaten and repeatedly tortured with electric shocks, while he had little understanding of where he was and why he was being held.

He was far from the only one. Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians, mostly men, went missing in the five months of the war in Ukraine, were detained by Russian troops or their henchmen, held in basements, police stations and filtration camps in Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine, and ended up in detention in Russia.