Six weeks of “hell”: brutal Russian detentions in Ukraine

Ukraine — It was a particularly perilous time for a military-age man in Russian-occupied northern Ukraine, where Russian troops were losing ground last spring to a fierce Ukrainian counterattack. It was then that the soldiers of the occupying forces seized the young auto mechanic when he was walking through his native village with his wife and neighbor, blindfolded him, tied his hands and pushed him into the bus.
It was the beginning of six weeks of “hell,” said Vasyl, 37, who, like most of the people interviewed for this article, declined to give his last name for fear of reprisals. He was transferred from one place of detention to another, during interrogations he was beaten and repeatedly tortured with electric shocks, while he had little understanding of where he was and why he was being held.
He was far from the only one. Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians, mostly men, went missing in the five months of the war in Ukraine, were detained by Russian troops or their henchmen, held in basements, police stations and filtration camps in Russian-controlled territories of Ukraine, and ended up in detention in Russia.
Thousands of people went through this extensive special screening system in the war zone, but no one knows exactly how many of them were sent to Russian prisons. The UN Human Rights Watch Mission in Ukraine has documented 287 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention of civilians by Russia and says the total is almost certainly higher, but likely in the hundreds rather than thousands.
Vasily is one of a small number of detainees in Russia who returned to Ukraine. He was released after about six weeks and eventually returned after a long detour after a three-month absence. Returning to work at a car repair shop in the northeast of Kharkiv, he said he was just glad he survived.
“It was embarrassing, crazy, but I got out alive,” he said. “It could have been worse. Some people were shot.”
Investigators asked for information about Ukrainian positions and military groups, he said, but interrogations were often pointless because the next blow was struck before he could answer the question. “They don’t believe anything you say, even if you’re telling the truth,” he said. “You cannot prove your innocence.”
Other families, less fortunate than Vasily’s, are forced to search for missing relatives, torn with worry about where they are and even if they are alive.
“I go to sleep in tears and wake up in tears,” said Olga, 64, whose son was detained and beaten unconscious by Russian troops but was released three days later, and whose grandson, the International Committee of the Red Cross learned. , is being held in a Russian pre-trial detention center.
Their village of Vilkhovka near Kharkov was captured by Russian troops at the end of March. Warplanes bombed the village and Russian soldiers told the residents they had an hour to evacuate, she said in an interview. “They said that Vilkhovka would be demolished,” she said.
Olga and several family members hurried along with other villagers through the fields for five miles to where they were told a Russian military truck would take them to a waiting fleet of buses. Her son and grandson did not survive, so her husband returned to look for them. While she was sitting in one of the buses, Russian soldiers dragged out two young men in bandages, who, in her opinion, could be wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
According to her, in front of other passengers, Russian soldiers beat the men and then shot them in the head. “They stayed in that forest,” she said. “I closed my eyes and cried.”
Her grandson Nikita, 20, has not been seen since. Olga was evacuated with her daughter-in-law to Russia, where they settled in a hostel. She returned home in July and was reunited with her husband, who survived on his own. Her son managed to join them in Russia and he and his wife stayed there to try and find Nikita.
According to Olga, they have no idea if charges will be brought against him, as they do not have access to him even by phone. According to her, the Red Cross could only tell them that he was in custody.
Most of the civilians detained by Russia in the war zone are men with military experience or military age. In the occupied territories, Ukrainians with leadership qualities are most often detained – activists, local officials and journalists, human rights activists say. But many ordinary citizens have been involved in the raids, which are often chaotic and arbitrary.
Mechanic Vasily said he was caught by accident because he was walking down a street in Tsirkuny, northeast of Kharkiv, when the security forces were conducting a raid. His wife and neighbor were told to go home, but his hands were tied with tape and he was pushed into the bus when men in balaclavas burst into the neighboring house, firing their weapons, forcing the four men to the ground. Then these people were thrown into the same bus with Vasily.
Among them was 36-year-old Vadim, a welder and mechanic who lives in Tsyrkuny with his wife and young son. According to his 19-year-old sister Daria Shepets, Vadim ventured out to get diapers and baby food for the baby. She said some of the detainees had served as border guards during the fighting with Russia in 2014, but he had no ties to the military. .
According to Vasily, the detainees were taken to the basement of a house in the village, where they were beaten and interrogated. Later they were transferred to another village, where they were kept in a group of about 25 people. About three weeks later, he was taken with a dozen men to a pre-trial detention center on the northern border of Ukraine.
“It is difficult to understand who was detained and for what,” he said. “They brought this grandfather, who did not understand at all why he was detained. He rode a bicycle with a sack of corn.”
He added: “They brought a little boy. He was just riding a bicycle to his grandmother.
The detainees were taken separately for interrogation, which was accompanied by severe beatings, including on the head, and the use of electric shocks. “As if the whole body was pricked with needles,” Vasily said. Human rights activists have documented similar reports of the use of electric shocks.
“We were given food and drink once a day,” Vasily said. “Sometimes we could go without food for two or three days. There was no toilet; they gave us bottles to use. We slept together on car tires. There can be no talk of any sanitary standards.”
He said Russian investigators were obsessed with rooting out members of Nazi groups, a major reason Moscow has cited for its military operation against Ukraine.
“They said they came to liberate us from the Nazis, from the Ukrainian authorities, so that we could live better,” he said. “I told them: “I worked at the service station all the time. I didn’t see the Nazis. All was good.'”
His response infuriated investigators, he said, adding: “They are starting to mess with you again. ‘You’re lying. You have Nazis here. Whole groups have been created. All your people have tattoos.”
The four men captured during the search, Vadim and three of his friends, were taken away in the third week. Since then, no one has seen or heard from them. Vasily thought that they were being released, and even told Vadim to talk to his wife while still in the village, saying that she would help him with food for his baby.
But when he returned home at the end of June, he was shocked to realize that he was the only one who had returned.
He was lucky when the leadership of the unit in which his smaller group was located changed, and the detainees were suddenly kicked out into the street. Because of the fighting, they had to leave for Russia, where they were again detained, this time by the FSB, who, according to Vasily, offered him money and work for them.
He refused and was released three days later. “They probably realized that we were useless to them,” he said. Looking like a homeless man, with a bushy beard and disheveled hair, Vasily managed to borrow money from an acquaintance of a friend in order to get new documents and travel through the Baltic states and Poland back to Ukraine.
Vadim’s sister, Ms. Shepets, spent months trying to find any information about her brother’s whereabouts, writing letters and surfing the Internet. She eventually learned from a Ukrainian state agency that he was in Russian custody. The friend then found a prison photograph of him in a Russian online chat.
“I was hysterical, to be honest, because he was only half my brother,” Ms. Shepets said. “He is very thin in the photo. He has hollows under his eyes and collarbones.”
The photo was subsequently removed from the group on the social network. “Now we don’t know anything – the connection is no more; nothing,” she said, wiping her tears.
Kamila Grabchuk provided reports from Kharkov and Zaporozhye.