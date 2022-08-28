type here...
Six people were killed in a single-vehicle collision near Barry, according to police.

Barry, Ontario. police confirmed that six people were killed in a car accident southwest of Barry. (Carl Ballou/Shutterstock)

Barry, Ontario. Police say six people were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning, and it is believed they are the same people who went missing hours earlier.

According to Jennette Mays, a spokesman for Barry’s police service, the one-vehicle accident occurred in the area of ​​Mackay Road and Simcoe County Road 27, southwest of Barry. The police found the car around 2 am.

All six people were found dead at the crash site, Mace said. Police are not releasing names or exact ages.

Around 8:00 pm on Saturday, police reported the disappearance of four men and two women in their 20s.

“The residents are believed to have been six people who went missing on Saturday night,” Mays said, adding that next of kin have been notified.

Police released reports of the missing six on social media on Saturday, but have since deleted those posts.

Mays said police are trying to establish what happened before the accident and what led to it.

“It will be a complex investigation and it will continue in the coming days,” she said.

Mays did not say if alcohol was the cause of the accident. “An investigation is currently underway that will look at what happened and what led to it,” she said. “I wouldn’t like to speculate about what could have led to this at this point.”

Traffic police officers Barry and employees of the investigative department remain at the scene.



