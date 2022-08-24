Six months after the invasion of Ukraine, Russia itself feels the pressure

Anniversaries can be painful moments for a variety of reasons.

According to the (erroneous) conventional wisdom around the world, August 24 marks six months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The war, with all its horror, has really and sincerely been before us only for the last six months, and not in that frozen, distant sense that has marked the conflict over the past eight years.

For Ukrainians, today is more like the 3108th day of combat (give or take a day or two) in the war that began with the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Moscow’s first attempt to seize the eastern region of Donbass.

August 24 also marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union.

Much has been written in the last six months about the brutal impact of the war on the people of Ukraine and their ruined cities. But one expert closely following the conflict is now paying more and more attention to what he suspects is a sign that the Russian regime itself is beginning to unravel.

The recent murder of 29-year-old ultranationalist Darya Dugina in Moscow has sparked the interest of observers who see it as a sign of growing and violent divisions within Russia over the war.

Philosopher Alexander Dugin (center) talks to a priest during the final farewell ceremony for his daughter Daria Dugin in Moscow on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

The daughter of philosopher Alexander Dugin – a man often referred to as “Putin’s brain” because of his alleged influence over the Russian leader – was killed in a car bombing last week.

“It was important,” said Sean Maloney, professor of history at the Royal Military College and specialist in Russia.

“Now we have a destabilized Russian regime that we haven’t seen in years. And it’s only in this space because of this invasion.”

After the explosion, the Russian security service (FSB) put forward various versions, one of which was the fault of the Ukrainians. The government in Kyiv vehemently denies any involvement in the attack.

Maloney said Moscow’s explanation “reeks of Stalinist disinformation” and ignores the growing split in Russian society between those who ardently support the war and the increasingly vocal anti-war activists.

Dugin and his daughter were at a festival near Moscow, where on Saturday evening the ultranationalist philosopher gave a lecture. The two of them were supposed to leave in the same car, but Dugin reportedly changed his mind at the last minute.

Maloney said someone in Russia either targeted Dugin or tried to send a message by killing his daughter.

“From any angle you look at it, there are clearly people in Moscow who are unhappy with what is happening, be it [the war in Ukraine] not far enough or gone too far,” he said.

News broke on Wednesday that the former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city had been arrested on charges of discrediting the country’s armed forces. Observers see this as part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine.

Police detained Yevgeny RoizmanThe 59-year-old mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013 to 2018 after searches were made in his apartment and office.

Police detain former Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s armed forces as part of a crackdown on critics of the Moscow military. actions in Ukraine. (Vladimir Podoksenov/URA.RU via AP)

Roizman told reporters in Russia that he was charged under a new law passed after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24. If found guilty, he faces up to five years in prison.

Last week, a member of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of the legislature, denounced his own daughter as a “traitor” after she gave an interview condemning the war.

Member of the Federation Council Eduard Isakov, representing the north of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, wrote on Telegram that his eldest daughter Diana Isakova “sold her father, family and homeland” with her statements.

At the start of the major fighting in Russia, there were several prominent figures, notably imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who said support for the war would wane if the Russian people stood up and opposed it.

Police detain a demonstrator during a rally against Russia’s attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

But many anti-war protesters in Russia have been imprisoned or face long criminal charges, and hundreds of thousands of Russians, many of whom oppose the war, have fled the country.

As the full-scale invasion approaches the six-month mark, Maloney said, it’s clear that the war has been “catastrophic” for Russia in the way the West is only beginning to realize it.

Russian troops were repulsed from Kyiv and Kharkov and reached a dead end in the Donbass. The Ukrainian General Staff estimates that more than 40,000 people died in Russia. The latest Western military estimate puts the number of Russian combat dead at 15,000.

Some of Russia’s problems were obvious. Some were thin.

The inability of the Russian army to quickly conquer Ukraine is obvious. According to Maloney, the political and social divisions of society – especially under an authoritarian regime – are harder to see until they break out.

Alima Tatiev, widow of Nurlan Tatiev, a Russian soldier who died in Ukraine, cries during a ceremony to award the Order of Courage to the families of fallen soldiers in Volgograd, Russia, June 30, 2022. (Alexander Kulikov/AP)

For now, the Kremlin has a tight grip on dissent. Dugin accused Ukraine of killing his daughter and calls for revenge.

“We only want our victory [against Ukraine]. My daughter sacrificed her young life on the altar of victory,” the statement said on Monday.

Dugin has in the past presented the war as a much broader spiritual battle. After the annexation of Crimea, he said that “Ukraine should be…disappeared from the face of the earth and rebuilt from scratch.”

Ordinary Russians are now paying the price for this vision in lost lives, growing damage to their economy. Russia experts from around the world are now closely watching how long these ordinary Russians are willing to go on.

A woman uses her mobile phone as she walks past a billboard with a portrait of a Russian soldier and the words “Glory to the Heroes of Russia” in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 20, 2022. (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

“It’s a war against racism [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and his leadership,” said Matthew Schmidt, assistant professor and national security expert at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.

“This is a war of the ego that will continue to stack bodies because they are not strong enough to admit the mistake.”

He added that celebrating the day as a “six-month anniversary” is doing a disservice to Ukrainians.

“There will be more such fake anniversaries, because the roots of the war are deep in the minds and aspirations of too many, but not all, in Russia,” he said.

“Such roots are not easy to pull out.”